Chennai, August 27: Hamsini Entertainment, which is distributing Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film 'Coolie' overseas, has now warned those spreading fake box office numbers about the film that any deliberate attempt to distort, manipulate, or defame the film would be met with strong legal remedies — including claims for defamation and financial damages.

Issuing an official statement on the issue, which it shared on its social media timelines, the firm said, "It has come to our notice that certain groups and unofficial pages with vested interests are spreading fake box office numbers and creating unnecessary noise around the global performance of Coolie." ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Stating it wish to clarify certain points in the interest of transparency and fairnes, the firm said,"Only producers and Hamsini Entertainment (Oveseas Distributor) will release official collection updates. Any other figures circulating online are unreliable and must not be treated as factual."

The distribution firm also issued a clarification with regard to misinformation and damage saying, "Spreading fabricated numbers or exaggerated comparisons is not only misleading but also directly harmful to the reputation of the film, its stakeholders, and the audiences who trust us." ‘Coolie’ Unexplained: From Aamir Khan’s Cameo to ‘Monica’ Song, 15 Burning Questions We Still Have About Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Most Divisive Film.

The firm warned of legal action against those spreading fake numbers in a bid to bring down the film's performance at the box office saying, "We are closely monitoring such activities. Any deliberate attempt to distort, manipulate, or defame will be met with strong legal remedies — including claims for defamation and financial damages."

Hamsini Entertainment also urged exhibitors, partners, and trade circles to verify information only through trusted official channels. "The audience’s love and support are the true measure of success, and no campaign of misinformation can overshadow that. Cinema belongs to audiences, not to vested interests. Let us celebrate films with honesty and fairness," the firm said.

Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, Coolie features Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan. Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj had disclosed that 'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).