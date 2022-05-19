New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/ATK): Surat based IVY Growth Associates in partnership with Sapio Analytics announces '21 by 72' Startup Summit and Expo which will bring together more than 200+ startups and investors to the 'next upcoming startup city' in India. The expo and summit is going to be held on June 17, 18 and 19, 2022 at Avadh Utopia in Surat. '21 by 72' is an event showcasing over 200+ Start-Ups/investors, attracting 5000+ attendees from across the country and globe, focused on developing the Start-Up EcoSystem where the National & International Investors interact with VCs, Angel Networks, Entrepreneurs from across the Globe. This summit will establish Surat's, India's ninth largest city, image as the renowned business and startup hub for the world.

The summit is made in a format where there are multiple activities planned for the startups, right from pitching events, to exhibitions, round-table discussions, and 1-o-1 networking. '21 by 72' Startup Summit and Expo has already garnered the interests of speakers and participants like Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Deepanshu Manchanda of ZappFresh, Anuj Parekh of HealthySure, Sheetal Soni of MI Capital and Jatin Kataria of We Group who are serial entrepreneurs, investors and mentors!

The startup summit and expo is aligned with IVY Growth Associates' vision of nurturing and accelerating 500+ startups in India and globally by 2030. To this effect, IVY Growth has collaborated with Atal Innovation Centers and Incubation centers across India, where they will scout and target to make 50 startups market-ready every year. Talking about the startup summit, Sharad Todi, Founder Member, said "Over the past few months since Inception of IVY Growth Associates, our team has been working with a vision of creating an impact in the Global Startup Ecosystem and have invested and mentored 40+ startups. We have organized events in cities like Delhi, Guwahati, Dubai & London to create an awareness about Startups as an asset class and growth trajectory of the Indian ecosystem. With our first ever summit in Surat '21 by 72', we aim to create a recognition for the diamond city in the startup ecosystem by bridging the gap between startups and investors. We aim to attract Investors and Startups from Pan India and globally to collaborate and create value for all the stakeholders involved."

The delightful city of Surat is rapidly becoming one of the top business destinations in India. Surat is one of the Special Economic Zones of India, with a clear goal to increase foreign investments in India. Talking about choosing Surat for the summit, Shubhangi Toshniwal, Founder Member of IVY Growth Associates said, "Adjudged as the "Best Smart City in India" for consecutively two years, Surat has grown to become one of the largest hubs for various businesses of western India. Surat will be the world's fastest growing city from 2019 to 2035. With India's second largest Diamond Bourse coming up in Surat, the city is sure to shine brightest among any other Indian destination."

Founded by Sharad Todi, Shubhangi Toshniwal, Anuj Toshniwal, and Rachit Poddar, IVY Growth Associates is led by individuals having a combined experience of 30+ years in various fields and have collectively invested in 100+ startups. IVY Growth comes with a rich experience of leading funding for early stage startups and mentoring them to succeed. Some of their marquee startups include the likes of BluSmart Mobility, Valuationary, Charge Zone, Revamp Moto, Refrens!

