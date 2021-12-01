Yashraj Bhardwaj has been appointed as a member of the committee to finalise the National Innovation Startup Policy for Schools.

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Delhi and California based researcher, ideator and entrepreneur Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Petonic Infotech, Ensure Equity, Zenith Vipers, etc. has been appointed as a member of the committee to finalise the National Innovation Startup Policy for Schools by the Ministry of Education.

The 15-member committee set up by the Ministry of Education includes other notable dignitaries, including Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE, Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education, Dr Chintan Viashnav, MD Niti Ayog and stalwarts of the Education sector.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

The committee has been set up on the lines of the National Innovation Start-up Policy framework for faculty and students of higher education released by the Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education in 2019. The policy framework, adopted by more than 800 Higher Education Institutions, outlines the revenue sharing model, equity sharing requirements and IP sharing models between students, faculty and institutions. It spells out guidelines for the faculty regarding time commitment and positions they can hold in startups.

The committee constituted to finalise the National Innovative Start-up Policy for Schools has been entrusted the responsibility to release a similar framework for schools that will encourage school students, teachers and management to support each other in promoting innovations and startup activities within their campuses.

Also Read | 8 Times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Proved To Be the Most Stylish Couple.

Yashraj, with an age of 22 years, is among the youngest member appointed to the committee with wide-ranging credentials. Shri Bhardwaj has undertaken more than 30 research projects, filed 18 patent applications and launched various innovative and breakthrough products in India and abroad along with his twin brother Yuvraj Bhardwaj who is also 22 years old. His business experience spans various sectors, primarily stemming from Research and Consulting and extending to Petonic Infotech and other firms working in markets like South Asia, the Middle East, North America, etc.

A passion for new technologies and innovation happening around the world drives Yashraj, who is closely associated with innovation powerhouses like Silicon Valley giants, TED, Venture Firms and Technology Clusters around the world. Yashraj is also an advisor to the Berkeley-NITI Aayog Industry Advisory Council along with Industry leaders like Sunil Munjal, Hero Enterprises, Nikhil Meswani, Reliance Industries, etc.

For More Information, Please visit: https://www.petonic.in/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)