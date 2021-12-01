After Realme, Xiaomi and Motorola, it is now reported that OnePlus will be launching its first flagship OnePlus 10 Series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image on his Twitter account which reveals the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and OnePlus branding. Though the company has not confirmed the name of the device, it is obvious that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered models will be of the OnePlus 10 Series as it will be the first flagship series in 2022. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline Revealed, Enters Private Testing in China & Europe: Report.

OnePlus 10 Series (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset comes with a 5G modem, improvements in graphics rendering, improved camera performance and Wi-Fi technologies. OnePlus 10 Series will comprise OnePlus 10 and OnePlu 10 Pro smartphones. Last week, the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro were leaked online.

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display and could carry a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, it might come with a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. At the front, there could be a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

