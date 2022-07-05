Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): To commemorate the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21st, 2022, 3DeepBreaths, a workplace wellness solution company, collaborated with Swiggy to curate simple 3-minute routines of daily mindfulness for its fleet of delivery partners - an activity undertaken to ensure good health, safety and wellness of the delivery executives.

Rooted in yoga, the program warrants the use of certain movements that help destress a person. Divided into routines, these exercises are also proven to calm a person's mind. Within this, the first half of each routine focuses on body mobility and includes simple movements and stretches to relieve stress in the back, eyes, neck, shoulders and wrists - typical pain points for two-wheeler riders. Each session of body mobility is followed by mindful meditation to build clarity, vigilance, and ultimately boost overall productivity.

Receiving an astounding response from close to 3 lakh Swiggy riders, this wellness training program was widely appreciated by the community. Available in the form of tutorials on the Swiggy Delivery Executive app, these exercises garnered over a million views in the first week of its launch.

Commenting on the success of this collaboration, Vishwaraj Mohan, CEO and Co-Founder, 3DeepBreaths, said, "At 3DeepBreaths, we think there is a space for mindfulness in every aspect of life, particularly in the workplace. For Swiggy and its delivery executives, special consideration was given to their nature of work before creating a set of instructional videos. Given the nature of their work, it was important to combine both physical and mindfulness practices to ensure that the delivery executive experiences a clear and focused mind and freedom of movement. Moreover, these practices can be easily integrated within their lives, further helping them form a habit that promises a ton of physical and mental health benefits."

"We believe in creating tailor-made experiences for communities and organisations to help their members and employees build healthy micro-habit practices. It was extremely gratifying to receive such kind reviews from the Swiggy riders; it instantly fulfilled the purpose behind this collaboration," he added.

3DeepBreaths brings the wisdom of yoga and mindfulness to the workplace. They curate solutions and experiences for communities and organisations to help their members and employees build healthy micro-habit practices. These include physical stretches, mental tools and mindfulness meditations to overcome workplace anxiety, fatigue and stress while cultivating clarity, empathy, gratitude, purpose and more.

3DeepBreaths works closely with organisations to implement bite-sized, easy-to-do mobility routines and mindful meditations. These are complemented by online wellness standups, community events and leadership conclaves, all of which are tailored according to the company's culture.

