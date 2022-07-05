Bikinis - a daring two-piece swimsuit was invented 76 years ago on July 5 by French automobile engineer and clothing designer Louis Réard. International Bikini Day is celebrated every year on this date to commemorate the introduction of this risque swimwear. This sexy and revealing piece of garment is associated with confidence, body positivity and even self-consciousness. For long Indian television actresses shied away from flaunting their bikini-bod on social media platforms. But that’s a thing of the past. TV actresses are owning their space and living unapologetically—especially with the surge in their popularity on social media platforms. As we celebrate International Bikini Day 2022, let us look at the hottest photos of gorgeous and sexy Indian TV actresses slaying in skimpy bikinis! Bikini Day 2022: From Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani, 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed Swimwear Looks Like Anything! View Pics.

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan is one of the most fashionable actresses in the television industry. Fans got a taste of her sartorial choices after her memorable stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2017. The 34-year-old did not stop at just wooing audiences on the small screen but floored everyone with her daring beachy looks. Her particular favourites are polka-dotted swimwear and bright-coloured bikinis.

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Jennifer Winget

The Bepannah actress recently celebrated reacting 13million follower-mark on Instagram by dropping an array of photos in a neon yellow bikini. This is not the first time Jennifer flaunted her hot bikini body on Instagram.

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner is one of the most followed television stars on Instagram. And she often delights her fans with stunning bikini snaps, mostly from her vacations with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna loves sun-basking and frolicking in the pool. She boasts of an incredible physique, much to everyone’s envy. And Qayamat Ki Raat actress steals our hearts every time she puts on a cheeky display in a pair of sultry swimwear.

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy always looks stunningly fit and gorgeous in bikinis and monokinis in the photos and videos shared online. She loves enjoying a relaxing day under the summer sun at the beach.

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the Indian television industry continues to revolve around sari-clad female protagonists, the actresses, however, are shedding their inhibitions and how. They are owning their space, which includes their outfit choices and not letting anyone dictate their bodies. On that note, Happy Bikini Day 2022 to lovely ladies who are out there celebrating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2022 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).