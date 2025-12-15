VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: 4TR Esports, a powerhouse in India's competitive BGMI scene, today announced the completion of its first-ever Winter Premier League 2025, a tier-1 competitive BGMI Battle Royale tournament. Welt Esports was crowned champions in the tournament, while Genesis Esports and Team Roman were placed in the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. The tournament marks the first milestone achieved for 4TR Esports as it was the first ever event series on YouTube, and the team plans for more performance landmarks in the future.

The 4TR Winter Premier League 2025 had a prize pool of INR 4 Lakh and was broadcast live on the team's YouTube channel. The tournament began on December 1, 2025, with group stages, followed by knockout rounds in quarter finals, semifinals, and grand finals, in three distinct maps -- Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar. A total of 64 teams participated in the main tournament, with a total of 1024 teams going through the qualification process. Prominent teams such as iQOO SOUL, IQOO RNTX, HeroXtreme Godlike, IQOO 8BIT, OnePlus Gods Reign and many more participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the success of the tournament, Mr. Sidharth Agarwal, Director & CEO of 4TR Esports, shared, "I'm building 4TR to stand as a long-term force, not a momentary hype. We move with intent. We're here to build a different culture of discipline, growth, and real opportunity for players and creators. This phase marks an important step in our journey, and we're committed to pushing 4TR to new heights. I'm building an empire and an era of 4TR as an organisation and this is only the beginning."

4TR Esports also participated in the Winter Premier League 2025, reaching the semi final level playing among the top teams from the country. The team is focusing on competing in all official BGMI tournaments across India, and represent the country at a global stage. The organization is also working to build a vibrant community of gamers from different games to expand its verticals and compete in other official tournaments. 4TR Esports will also host 2-3 tournaments for underdogs and girls to provide them with a push, enabling them to compete in tournaments of higher levels.

The organization is also committed towards discovering and developing young Indian players with structured tournaments and offers opportunities to play with known pro players. The initiative will also emphasize spotting talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, introduce girls tournaments, and bolster the wider ecosystem by creating opportunities.

About 4TR Esports:

4TR Esports has emerged as a powerhouse in India's competitive BGMI scene, combining raw talent with strategic gameplay to dominate battlegrounds nationwide. The organization's goal is to become India's most impactful player-focused and creator-first gaming organization. The firm is working towards competing in tier-1 BGMI roster, growing creator network, delivering high-impact gaming content, integrating a community-first approach with strong engagement and expanding into multiple titles and various entertainment verticals.

