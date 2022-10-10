Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In continuation of the milestone celebration, Milton, one of India's most trusted homeware brands, continues 50 magnificent years of their journey with the release of a series of TVCs highlighting its constant endeavour to solve everyday consumer problems.

The films showcase the evolution of Milton products with the changing needs of consumers over the years, staying relevant across all age groups and target segments leading through innovation and technology. From their Thermosteel flask to the App-enabled Smart Range, the spotlight falls on the functionality to store and preserve freshness with this wide range of products. The brand's philosophy 'Kuch Naya Sochte Hai' encourages the shift to smart, progressive products whilst addressing evolving consumer concerns.

Also Read | Hyundai Mobis & Swiss Firm To Promote In-Vehicle Infotainment System.

With innovation at its core, the Milton TVCs showcase products that make a significant difference in the lives of consumers. As conveyed through one of their TVCs, Milton's Thermosteel flask keeps beverages hot & cold for 24 hours - regardless of the climate or one's mood!

The other TVC focuses on the App-Enabled Smart Tiffin that allows one to eat a warm home-cooked meal irrespective of their work schedule. Both TVCs share the idea that despite the behavioural uncertainties and unpredictable aspects of life, the one certain element is Milton taking care of evolving consumer needs. In this manner the films reflect on the relationship shared by Milton with their consumers over the past 50 years.

Also Read | UP Shocker: CCTV of Varanasi Guest House Records Videos of Girls Changing Clothes in Dormitory, Owner and Manager Arrested.

Ajay Vaghani - Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd, says, "Over the past 50 years, Milton has been an integral part of consumers' lives and households. We keep our consumers at the heart of everything we do, thereby creating campaigns that illustrate unconventional, yet relatable special moments. The TVCs aim to show how Milton provides consumers with convenient daily solutions by blending design with technology."

The campaign will run on national TV channels. In addition, the TVC will also be promoted on Milton's YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Watch the new Milton TVCs in the below links:

YouTube links:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvDDQzTbQ5w

www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEAqzkB4lDM

Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd - formed in the year 2000 - is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors, and exporters of houseware products across the globe. Since its inception in 1972, Milton - one of its flagship brands, has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of this industry.

Today, the company is growing with numerous brands under the Hamilton group and has become the pride of every home across India and other global destinations. Hamilton's flagship brands: Milton, Milton ProCook, Treo, Spotzero, and Claro are designed to solve the daily inconveniences faced by consumers. Hamilton products are sold across all channels - B2B, B2C, CPC (Central Processing Centre), and on leading online marketplaces.

www.hamiltonindia.in, www.milton.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)