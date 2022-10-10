Varanasi, October 10: In the most recent incident, a guest house owner and the manager were caught secretly filming the girls while changing clothes in the dormitory. The Sigra police on Saturday arrested the duo in connection with the crime, reported the Times of India. Chandigarh University MMS Row: Protests Erupt After Videos of Nearly 60 Girls Taking Bath Go Viral, Accused Female Student Detained.

As per the reports, the complainant, Partho Sarthi Sahu, a social worker, had brought a group of 20 girls from West Bengal on an educational tour. The group arrived in Varanasi on Saturday morning. For accommodation, they checked in at JP Guest House. Meanwhile, the girls were accommodated in a dormitory. The incident came to light when the girls noticed the CCTV cameras after they were done changing their clothes. Gujarat Shocker: Govt-Run Residential School Girls Complaint Against Cook Filming Them During Bath in Valsad.

Following this, the manager was called and asked about the CCTV. Initially, he said that the CCTV camera was defunct. However, after putting pressure on the manager, he took them to the CCTV monitoring room. When the girls and Sahu checked the CCTV footage, they found the visuals of girls changing their clothes. Following this, the cops were alerted. Meanwhile, Sahu and the girls did not let the manager and the guest house owner leave the premises.

The cops arrived at the spot and checked the footage. Following this, the duo was arrested. The complainant alleged that they were not told about the CCTV cameras in the dormitory.

