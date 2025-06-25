PNN

New Delhi [India], June 25: The official celebration programme, organised in association with the Embassy of India, featured dynamic yoga sessions, live music, lectures on Ayurveda and meditation, workshops on mandala drawing, and yoga for children.

Moscow officially hosted International Yoga Day as part of the 'Summer in Moscow' project. In collaboration with the Embassy of India, at the site near Michurinsky Garden and along the beltway at VDNH on June 21, more than 100 free events were held and attended by more than 7000 Muscovites and tourists.

At the opening ceremony, the Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar, congratulated city residents and guests on the 11th International Yoga Day, which, in 2025, is held on the theme of "'Yoga for One Earth One Health." Together with Bulat Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, the Ambassador presented a yoga magazine, published by the Embassy of India in Russia, and awarded prizes to the winners of the Yoga Day logo design competition, an asana photo contest, and an essay contest.

Before the activities began, Dr. Brijesh Gupta, a teacher at the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Embassy of India, introduced guests to the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) -- general guidelines developed by India's Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) for mass yoga practices around the world.

Throughout the day, various types of yoga practices were demonstrated on the main stage, including anti-stress Hatha yoga, strength- and balance-focused Vinyasa yoga, yoga for women, and many others, -- all led by instructors from over 15 Moscow yoga schools.

A special guest of the celebration was Nikolai Drozdov - famous Russian zoologist and TV presenter, who spoke about the role of yoga in his life and the benefits of specific asanas for longevity.

In addition, the event featured a performance by the famous singer Peruquois, known for her 'vocal yoga' method. Live music was also performed by the Harinama group, artists from the Indian Cultural Centre, and other guest performers.

In the lecture tent, more than 15 yoga experts from Moscow and India gathered to share Ayurvedic secrets for maintaining energy in the city, opportunities for spiritual practices in recovery after heart attacks and strokes, principles of Preksha meditation for emotional healing, and Shamahada practice for calming the mind.

Guests were invited to take part in creative workshops such as mandala painting on stones, making aromatic sachets, and DIY jewellery. Dynamic workshops included face yoga, yoga on balance boards, yoga for pregnant women, children, and people with disabilities.

In addition to the open-air yoga sessions, music performances, lectures, and workshops, guests received gifts, took memorable photos in themed photo zones, and enjoyed Indian cuisine at the on-site food court.

'Summer in Moscow' is the capital's flagship seasonal celebration. It brings together the city's most vibrant events. Every day throughout each district, charitable, cultural, and sports events take place, -- and most of them are free. Held for the second year running, the project is expanding in 2025, with even more original and colourful festivals and activities added to the lineup.

