Business News | 7,000 Students. One Thunderous Voice. Uttarakhand Chhatra Sansad 2026, India's Largest Youth Movement Arrives in Dehradun

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28: They came from across Uttarakhand -- and from every corner of the national imagination. On 25 April 2026, the campus of Tula's Institute in Dehradun became the unlikely epicentre of something rare in Indian public life: a gathering where the youth did not merely witness history, but made it.

Also Read | Farah Khan Says Aparshakti Khurana's Comic Timing Is Sharper Than Ayushmann's; Director Tours Actor's Bhansali-Style Home (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Chhatra Sansad 2026, held under the electrifying theme Voices of Bharat, drew 7,000 student delegates -- the single largest conclave in Chhatra Sansad's twelve-year history. Ministers and spiritual leaders, journalists and filmmakers, entrepreneurs and civil society icons converged on one stage with a unified conviction: that young India is not a promise for tomorrow. It is a force, right now.

A MOVEMENT, NOT AN EVENT

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Chhatra Sansad has been building this moment for twelve years. With 60,000+ students engaged across its national conclave series, 250+ national leaders on its platforms, and a footprint that now spans every region of Bharat, it is not simply India's largest youth dialogue forum -- it is the institution that gives direction to young India. The Uttarakhand edition is both a milestone and a declaration of what comes next.

The distinction between a conclave and a movement was visible in everything at Tula's Institute: in the quality of national leadership on stage, in the six domains represented -- Governance, Finance, Corporate, Journalism, Arts, and Civil Society -- and in 7,000 students who had not come to watch, but to practise democracy.

THE RUSKIN BOND LAUREATE SESSION -- A CULTURAL LANDMARK

In a feature that set Uttarakhand Chhatra Sansad 2026 apart from any prior youth conclave in the country, an exclusive Ruskin Bond Laureate Session -- curated in partnership with Siddharth Bond, Co-Founder of the Ruskin Bond Foundation -- celebrated the intersection of literature, storytelling, and the Indian imagination, as a tribute to Uttarakhand's most beloved literary son. Filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj headlined the session alongside artist Laksh Maheshwari and actor Manav Gohil, in a moment that reminded 7,000 students that stories are not decorations of culture, but its very foundation.

VOICES FROM THE CONCLAVE

"Chhatra Sansad was built on a single conviction: every student in this country deserves a platform to practise democracy, not just read about it. India's largest youth movement did not arrive in Uttarakhand today -- it was always here, waiting for a stage. We gave it one."

-- Adv. Kunal Sharma, Founder President, Chhatra Sansad

"Chhatra Sansad is not just a conclave series -- it is a civilisational project. Every edition we hold, every student we reach, every leader we bring to the stage is a declaration that young India is not waiting to be invited to the table. It has built its own."

-- Raunak Jain, National Convenor, Chhatra Sansad

"The strength of Bharat lies in the discipline, values, and vitality of its youth. When young students come together not for distraction but for dharma -- for the duty of nation-building -- then the future of this great land is secure. I bless every student present here today."

-- Acharya Balkrishna Ji, Spiritual Leader & Co-Founder, Patanjali

"Cinema, at its best, is a mirror to society. Ruskin Bond understood this better than anyone -- he showed us the Himalayas not as a backdrop but as a living, breathing character. I hope every student here leaves today with a story of their own worth telling."

-- Vishal Bhardwaj, Filmmaker & Composer -- Ruskin Bond Laureate Session

"Ruskin Bond once wrote that the magic of the hills is that they make you feel you belong. Today, in Dehradun, 7,000 students found that same sense of belonging -- to their country, to their generation, and to the idea that their voices matter."

-- Siddharth Bond, Co-Founder, Ruskin Bond Foundation

"I have travelled across India building Chhatra Sansad, and I can say without hesitation -- this is the moment that defines what youth leadership in India can look like. Seven thousand students, eleven national dignitaries, one shared purpose. This is not an event. It is a movement."

-- Aditya Vegda, Vice President, Chhatra Sansad

DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS & GUESTS

* Acharya Balkrishna Ji Spiritual leader, Ayurveda champion, Co-Founder of Patanjali

* Subodh Uniyal Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttarakhand

* Anand Narasimhan Senior Journalist & Former Managing Editor, CNN-News18

* M.S. Bitta Chairman, All India Anti-Terrorist Front

* Prof. Pankaj Choudhary Professor of International Law, University of Delhi & Founder, Let's Do It India NGO

* Prafull Billore Entrepreneur & Youth Icon ('MBA Chai Wala')

* Aarushi Nishank Social Entrepreneur & Youth Leader

* Charu Pragya Social Leader & Distinguished Guest

* Vishal Bhardwaj Filmmaker & Composer -- Ruskin Bond Laureate Session

* Laksh Maheshwari Artist & Cultural Ambassador -- Ruskin Bond Laureate Session

* Manav Gohil Actor -- Ruskin Bond Laureate Session

ABOUT THE ORGANISING INSTITUTIONS

Chhatra Sansad: India's foremost and largest youth leadership movement, operating across six domains -- Governance, Finance, Corporate, Journalism, Arts, and NGO/Civil Society. With a 12-year track record, 60,000+ students engaged, 250+ national leaders on its platforms, and conclaves spanning every region of India, Chhatra Sansad is the definitive institution giving direction to young Bharat.

Ruskin Bond Foundation: Dedicated to promoting the literary and cultural legacy of Ruskin Bond and nurturing the tradition of Pahari storytelling and Himalayan cultural identity.

Tula's Institute, Dehradun: One of India's finest institutions of higher education, Tula's Institute stands as a beacon of academic excellence in the heart of Dehradun -- a city synonymous with India's most prestigious educational legacy. Ranked among the top universities in the country, Tula's combines world-class infrastructure, industry-integrated curriculum, and a deep commitment to holistic student development, making it the natural home for India's largest youth leadership conclave.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)