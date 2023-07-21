Mediawire

New Delhi [India], July 21: Apeejay Education, a pioneer in the field of education and technology, has announced its plans to fully integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into all its schools and institutions over the coming months. In a ground-breaking move, the institution will also establish an AI Digital Technology Lab to spearhead advancements in AI for education.

"Apeejay Education has always been at the forefront of technological innovation in education," said Dr Neha Berlia, Co-Promoter, Apeejay Education. "We were the first in Asia to move fully into the cloud in 2008, and now we are ready to take the next leap into the future with AI."

The AI Digital Technology Lab will serve as a hub for innovation, research, and development in AI technologies for education. It will play a crucial role in the institution's mission to harness the power of AI to enhance teaching and evaluation methods, enabling personalized learning experiences and more efficient assessment methods.

Recognizing the importance of a smooth transition, Apeejay Education will be working closely with stakeholders during this period. The institution is dedicated to addressing any concerns and ensuring that the adoption of AI and the establishment of the AI Digital Technology Lab align with its mission of providing quality education.

"We understand the implications of this transition and we are committed to working with all parties involved to ensure a seamless integration," added Dr Neha Berlia. "Our goal is to leverage AI to enhance our teaching methods and evaluation systems, ultimately benefiting our students and setting them up for success in the digital age."

This announcement reaffirms Apeejay Education's legacy as a trailblazer in adopting technology in education. As the institution steps into the future, it continues to uphold its commitment to providing innovative and quality education for all.

Apeejay Education, one of the premier educational institutions in India, has a legacy of over 50 years in education. With a track record of pioneering initiatives, Apeejay has always been recognized as a thought leader and trendsetter in the education sector. The institution's commitment to leveraging technology in education is part of its mission to deliver a comprehensive, inclusive, and future-ready education to its students.

