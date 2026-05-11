Business News | A Company Named Khurana Web Services is Creating Interactive Google Maps for Real Estate Developers. But How?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 11: There is a company in India that customizes Google Maps for real estate developers and builders. This makes it easy for builders to showcase plotted land to their clients. Now they can present proposed roads or highlight areas on Google Maps. When they share Custom Google Maps links with their clients, the clients can exactly guess where the plot they are planning to buy is located--because the company overlays the plotting layout at the actual location by calculating dimensions. The question arises: is it possible to show your plotting layout on Google Maps ? The answer is yes, by creating custom Google Maps.

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When we spoke with Mr. Vishal Khurana, owner of Khurana Web Services , he said the following things can be provided through interactive Google Maps for real estate developers.

TURN YOUR SOCIETY INTO AN INTERACTIVE GOOGLE MAP

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Our company helps to transform your society into an interactive Google map. We help showcase your entire society's layout, including roads, plots, parks, amenities, and landmarks, in a beautiful and interactive manner on Google Maps. This helps your customers, investors, and visitors easily understand and navigate it without any confusion.

We've made it incredibly simple for builders and developers.

Just imagine: your entire society will be shown on a single Google Map link. It includes roads, plots, and landmarks--all on their phones! No apps, no downloads.

SHARE THE LINK or ADD QR CODE ON YOUR BOOKLET - make it easy for everyone to explore your project in one second.

What we offer:

Complete layout mapping

We map your entire society so everything is clear and easy to understand.

Layout includes:

- Proper placement of plots, parks, roads, amenities, and your society's logo - Clear view of entry/exit points and facilities - Everything represented in a beautiful and precise manner Visual clarity with color coding

- Differentiate plots, parks, roads, and amenities using colors - Make the layout easy to understand - All locations clearly marked, e.g., plot numbers, green areas, commercial spaces, amenities (schools, temples, club houses, etc.)Provide shareable link

- We provide a ready-to-use Google Map link - Helps you share easily with buyers and dealers - Can also be used on WhatsApp, websites, or ads Mobile access

- Works smoothly on any device -- simply open in the Google Maps app - Easy navigation for users What sets it apart:

Let users explore your society/plotting layout on an interactive Google Map!

- Easily accessible 24/7 - View your map in the Google Maps app, on the website, and also in Google Earth anytime, anywhere. - Navigate in one click - Get directions to your society with one click, without any confusion. - Represent society in detail - See plots, roads, parks, and amenities - clearly mapped. - View nearby landmarks - It opens in Google Maps, so clients can see nearby landmarks like petrol pumps, hospitals, etc. - Choose plots smartly - Check plot numbers, road sizes, and plot directions to pick the best one for their needs. - Online access - Share a link or QR code -- no app installation required! - Save time - No more explaining directions -- just send the map. - Professional & modern - Impress customers with a tech-friendly solution. - Scan and explore - Scan a QR code (printed on pamphlets, boards, or brochures) to instantly view the map. Perfect for you if...

- Property dealers and agents - Colony & society developers - Land plotting business - Builders launching new projects How it works

SIMPLE CLEAR DONE IN 4 STEPS

1. Share your layout (PDF/image/sketch) 2. We design your custom map 3. Add details and customization 4. Get your live map link How this works for your business

- Higher lead conversions - Professional project display - Clear customer understanding - Strong marketing presence After talking with many IT professionals, India is full of talented people, and Khurana Web Services providing very unique services to the real estate sector which no one else is doing. They are an amazing team.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)