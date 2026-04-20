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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20: A landmark moment in the world of art, media, and cultural diplomacy unfolded as two extraordinary books -- "Sandeep Marwah: A Global Laureate of Art & Culture" (English) and "Media, Kala Aur Sanskriti ke Agradoot" (Hindi), authored by Sushil Bharti -- were grandly launched in the presence of eminent international dignitaries, symbolizing the power of creativity to unite the world.

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The prestigious ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of a distinguished gathering of ambassadors, diplomats, and global leaders, reflecting the true spirit of international cooperation and cultural harmony. Among the notable dignitaries who shared their thoughts on the occasion were: H.E. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru, who appreciated the global outreach of Indian art and culture; H.E. Robert Maxian, Ambassador of Slovakia, who lauded the strengthening of international cultural ties.

H.E. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of Palestine, who emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy; H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama, who highlighted visionary leadership in global cooperation; H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, who praised the contribution to creative excellence; H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles, who commended the spirit of unity through culture.

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Cdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros, who appreciated the global outreach initiatives; Basak Onsal Demir, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Turkey, who emphasized cultural exchange and collaboration; Kairat Nurmolda, Embassy of Kazakhstan, who acknowledged international partnerships; Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Attache, Embassy of Venezuela, who praised the artistic vision behind the initiative; Dr. Gaurav Hans, Founder of BBMG Foundation, UK, who highlighted the global influence of the movement; Nawab Syed Algazi, Hon. Consul of Liberland, who recognized the efforts to bring nations closer through art.

The launch stood as a glowing testament to the extraordinary journey of Dr. Sandeep Marwah -- a globally celebrated media personality, founder of Noida Film City, and President of Marwah Studios -- whose work has consistently promoted peace, unity, and cultural exchange across borders. Over the years, his initiatives have brought together artists, leaders, and institutions from around the world, reinforcing the idea that art and culture are the most powerful tools of diplomacy.

Addressing the august gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah stated: "Today, as we celebrate Asian Unity Day, I feel deeply honored that two of my books are being released on this significant occasion. Every initiative of ours, including the 10th Global Fashion Week, stands for love, peace, and unity through art and culture."

The event transformed into a vibrant confluence of ideas, creativity, and global vision -- reaffirming that literature, media, and art transcend geographical boundaries and serve as bridges between nations.

This grand celebration not only honored a remarkable legacy but also ignited a renewed commitment towards building a more connected, peaceful, and culturally enriched world.

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