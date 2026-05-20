Business News | A Pharmaceutical Injectable Manufacturing Company, Opens Its IPO on 21st May, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Bio Medica Laboratories Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical parenteral formulations including liquid injectables and dry powder injectables for human and veterinary use, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering on May 21, 2026. The shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform.

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- Fresh Issue Size - Up to 33,95,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each- Offer for Sale Size - Up to 3,77,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each- Total Issue Size - Up to 37,72,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each- Issue Size - ₹ 52.43 Crore- Issue Price - ₹ 132 - ₹ 139 Per Share- Lot Size - 1,000 Equity SharesEquity Share Allocation

- QIB - Not more than 36,000 Equity Shares- NII - Not less than 17,55,000 Equity Shares- RII - Not less than 17,92,000 Equity Shares- Market Maker - 1,89,000 Equity SharesThe net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized towards repayment of loans, enhancement of existing production capabilities by setting up a new manufacturing facility at the existing premises, and general corporate purposes.

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The issue will open for public subscription on Thursday, May 21, 2026 and close on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Narnolia Financial Services Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue, and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue.

Mr. Pradeep Mehta, Managing Director, Bio Medica Laboratories Limited said: "The launch of our IPO marks a significant milestone in the journey of Bio Medica Laboratories Limited. Since our inception, we have remained committed to manufacturing high-quality pharmaceutical injectable formulations while maintaining stringent quality standards and regulatory compliance.

Over the years, we have built strong capabilities in liquid and dry powder injectables, supported by GMP & GLP certified manufacturing facilities and advanced quality control infrastructure. Our contract manufacturing model has enabled us to establish long-term relationships with customers across multiple states and therapeutic categories.

The proceeds from the IPO will support the expansion and upgradation of our manufacturing facilities, enhance our production capabilities, and strengthen our operational efficiency. With increasing demand in the injectable pharmaceutical market, we believe we are well positioned to scale our business and create long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About The Company:

Bio Medica Laboratories Limited is engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical parenteral formulations including liquid injectables and dry powder injectables for both human and veterinary use. The Company operates on a B2B contract manufacturing model and formulates products as per client requirements.

The Company currently manufactures 58 liquid injectables and 15 dry powder injectables across its two manufacturing units located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Its facilities are GMP & GLP certified by the Food & Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh.

The Company has an in-house quality control laboratory equipped with advanced instruments such as HPLC, GC, UV-Vis, and polarimeter to ensure efficient and accurate testing. The Company caters to customers across 15 states and serves both domestic and export markets.

In FY25, the Company recorded Revenue from Operations of ₹3,819.52 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,521.33 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹979.49 Lakhs.

For Nov'25, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹2,854.69 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,344.72 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹866.39 Lakhs.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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