VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 20: Aarnora Jewels, a new-age fine silver jewellery brand focused on redefining value luxury, has launched its first flagship showroom in Secunderabad's prominent jewellery hub on Sarojini Devi Road, near Paradise Circle.

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With a strong focus on 92.5 fine silver jewellery, the brand aims to cater to a fast-growing yet underserved segment of modern consumers seeking stylish, occasion and everyday jewellery that offers both aesthetic appeal and intrinsic value.

The showroom was inaugurated by actress Nidhhi Agerwal, whose strong connect with young, style-conscious audiences aligns with Aarnora's vision of modern, expressive jewellery for today's woman. The launch witnessed an enthusiastic response from guests and jewellery enthusiasts, marking a vibrant entry for the brand into Hyderabad's competitive retail landscape.

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"At Aarnora, we believe jewellery should not remain locked away--it should be worn, experienced, and enjoyed every day. With rising gold prices, 92.5 fine silver backed by a 77% aarnora assured exchange offers a smarter and more practical choice for the modern consumer," said Saahil Guptaa, Founder, Aarnora.

Located in one of the city's most established jewellery corridors--largely dominated by gold retailers--Aarnora introduces a differentiated proposition by focusing on fine silver jewellery that combines design, durability, and financial value. As gold prices continue to remain elevated, the brand positions 92.5 fine silver not merely as an alternative, but as a practical and intelligent choice for occasional wear, especially for consumers who seek versatility without compromising on quality or design.

A key highlight of Aarnora's launch is its industry-leading 77% Aarnora assured exchange policy on its silver jewellery, significantly higher than the prevailing market standard of approximately 55%. This initiative aims to transform consumer perception of silver jewellery--from a discretionary purchase into a value-backed asset--by offering stronger resale confidence, reduced depreciation concerns, and greater flexibility in upgrading designs over time. By integrating financial reassurance with fashion, Aarnora is positioning itself at the forefront of a new category within the jewellery market.

Targeting women aged 20 to 60, including working professionals, young mothers, occasion buyers, and style-conscious consumers, Aarnora's collections span a wide design spectrum--from temple and traditional styles to contemporary and occasion wear. Each piece is crafted in 92.5 fine silver, often finished with premium gold plating and high-quality stones, delivering the look and feel of fine jewellery at accessible price points.

To mark its launch, Aarnora is offering a flat 25% inaugural discount, creating a strong entry incentive for customers while reinforcing its positioning as a premium yet accessible brand. The showroom experience has been designed to be seamless and trust-driven, with transparent MRP-based pricing, no hidden charges, and customer-friendly policies that simplify the jewellery buying process.

At its core, Aarnora's philosophy is rooted in self-expression. The brand seeks to move beyond traditional jewellery norms by creating pieces that resonate with everyday moments, personal style, and evolving lifestyles. Each design is intended to strike a balance between elegance and wearability, allowing consumers to express themselves freely without the constraints typically associated with fine jewellery.

Choosing Hyderabad for its first retail presence reflects the brand's strategic intent to tap into a market that appreciates both heritage and innovation. With its cosmopolitan audience and growing appetite for premium yet accessible brands, the city offers the ideal launchpad for Aarnora's expansion journey.

The brand aims to build a strong retail footprint across key Indian markets in the coming years, positioning itself as a leader in the value jewellery segment.

Aarnora is a venture of SGBL Group, a diversified retail powerhouse with a strong presence across jewellery, electronics, fashion, FMCG, and real estate. The group operates franchise partnerships with leading brands such as Kalyan Jewellers, Titan Company, Titan Eyeplus, Fastrack, DMart, Patanjali Ayurved, INOX Leisure, and Honda. With over 50 showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers operated across India, SGBL Group brings deep retail expertise, trust, operational scale, and strong market understanding to Aarnora's growth journey.

The launch of Aarnora is not just the opening of a new showroom, but a broader brand statement--signaling a shift in how modern India perceives and experiences jewellery, where design, affordability, and value converge to create a new standard for everyday luxury.

Store Address:

AarnoraSarojini Devi Road, near Paradise Circle, Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, Telangana

Instagram: @aarnorajewels

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