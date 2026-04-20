Daniel Kinahan, the suspected leader of one of Europe's most powerful narcotics syndicates, was arrested by Dubai authorities on April 15. The detention of the 48-year-old Irish national follows a multi-year international manhunt involving law enforcement agencies from Ireland, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. Kinahan, who has lived openly in Dubai for several years, was apprehended under an Irish judicial warrant and is now facing formal extradition proceedings to stand trial in Dublin.

The Scale of the Kinahan Network

European and US authorities identify Daniel Kinahan as a senior figure in the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG), a network linked to global drug trafficking and money laundering. According to the US Department of Justice, the cartel is allegedly responsible for controlling up to one-third of the cocaine market in Europe. Co-founder of Mexican Drug Cartel Pleads Guilty in US to Conspiracy Charge.

Dublin's High Court previously labelled the organisation a "criminal powerhouse" worth hundreds of millions of euros. Beyond financial crimes, Kinahan has been a central figure in Irish law enforcement investigations following a violent gangland feud between 2015 and 2018. That conflict, involving a rival faction, resulted in at least 18 deaths and significantly heightened the international pressure to dismantle the group’s leadership.

International Coordination and Sanctions Against Daniel Kinahan

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough for the Garda Síochána (Irish police), who worked closely with Dubai Public Prosecution to execute the warrant. The move follows a 2022 decision by the US Treasury to impose heavy sanctions on Daniel Kinahan, his father Christy, and his brother Christopher. At that time, US officials offered a USD 5 million reward for information leading to their arrest. While the Kinahan family had long utilised Dubai as a safe haven, the recent implementation of a bilateral extradition treaty between Ireland and the UAE has significantly narrowed their operational space. Columbian Drug Cartel Members Arrested by Police, Gang Had Implanted Women Breast With Liquid Cocaine.

Extradition and Legal Proceedings

Dubai Police confirmed that the arrest was made within 48 hours of receiving the finalised Irish judicial file. Kinahan is currently in custody as the Dubai Public Prosecution processes the extradition request. Once transferred to Ireland, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has indicated he will face charges related to serious organised crime and firearms offenses. The arrest follows the 2024 detention and subsequent extradition of Sean McGovern, a high-ranking Kinahan associate, from Dubai. Law enforcement experts suggest that the successful apprehension of two of the "top seven" leaders within the cartel signals a shift in the UAE’s approach to international fugitives residing within its borders.

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