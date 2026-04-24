PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: In a continued effort to expand its preventive healthcare portfolio, Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE: 539528, MSEI: AAYUSH), an Integrated Healthcare company, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, Liver Care Tablets. This advanced herbal formulation is designed to naturally detoxify, protect, and regenerate liver cells, addressing the growing liver health challenges triggered by modern lifestyle habits, environmental toxins, and poor dietary choices.

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The launch strengthens Aayush Wellness Limited's expanding preventive healthcare portfolio and positions the company to participate in a large and growing wellness opportunity driven by lifestyle disorders, rising health awareness, and increasing consumer preference for daily condition-support products.

Liver health is emerging as a major public health and preventive care theme in India. Government and clinical sources note that chronic liver disease in India is driven by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, and viral hepatitis, while official data cited in Parliament referenced that over 200,000 deaths annually in India are attributed to liver diseases, making it the 10th most common cause of death.

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Fatty liver disease, in particular, is becoming a significant metabolic health concern. Recent estimates cited by health reporting indicate prevalence in India may range from 9% to 53%, and one multicity cohort reported evidence of fatty liver in about 38.9% of adults screened, highlighting a large underserved need for early, preventive liver-support solutions.

Against this backdrop, Aayush Wellness Limited's Liver Detox Tablets are designed to address a growing consumer need for proactive liver support before disease progression and more serious complications emerge.

The formulation combines Milk Thistle, N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), Alpha Lipoic Acid, and L-Glutamine, ingredients selected to support detoxification pathways, help reduce oxidative stress, promote liver cell protection, and support metabolic balance.

For investors, the launch reflects Aayush Wellness Limited's strategy of building a diversified preventive wellness portfolio around high-relevance, repeat-use categories shaped by modern lifestyle risks. The company's recent product expansion across Herbal Masala, Beauty Gummies, Sleep Gummies, Lung Care Tablets, and now Liver Care Tablets demonstrates a scalable platform approach to consumer healthcare innovation.

India's nutraceutical market, currently estimated at approximately $18 billion, is witnessing strong double-digit growth, supported by rising health awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift toward preventive healthcare. Within this context, Aayush Wellness Limited is strategically positioning itself to capture emerging opportunities by expanding its product range and strengthening its presence in high-growth wellness categories.

Commenting on the launch, Naveenakumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, said:

"Liver health remains an under-addressed yet critical component of overall well-being. With our Liver Care Tablets, we aim to offer a preventive solution that empowers individuals to proactively manage their health. By integrating Ayurvedic wisdom with clinically validated ingredients, we are building solutions that are both effective and aligned with evolving consumer preferences."

With a focus on innovation, quality, and accessibility, the company continues to invest in research-driven product development and consumer-centric solutions. The launch of Liver Detox Tablets is expected to enhance Aayush Wellness Limited's market positioning while contributing to long-term value creation for stakeholders by tapping into the rapidly growing preventive healthcare segment.

Liver Detox Tablets are available for purchase on our official website at store.aayushwellness.com/ and will soon be accessible across leading online marketplaces.

About Aayush Wellness Limited:(ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528, MSEI Symbol - AAYUSH], established in 1984, is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's integrated healthcare company committed to offering quality products and services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com or Call 8655611700 for business inquiries.

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