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Politics INDIA West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Trinamool Congress Will Not Win a Single Seat in Some Districts This Time, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video) Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi was also critical of what he described as an 'anti-national ambience' being created within the iconic Jadavpur University in South 24 Parganas district.

Kolkata, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the Trinamool Congress will not be able to secure a single seat in the Assembly elections in some districts of West Bengal. “In some districts, Trinamool Congress will not even be able to open its account this time. This is clear from the polling pattern in the first round of polls on Thursday, which witnessed a record polling percentage. This record will also have to be broken in the second round on April 29. The people of West Bengal will ensure the defeat of Trinamool Congress,” the Prime Minister said at a campaign rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district on Friday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi was also critical of what he described as an “anti-national ambience” being created within the iconic Jadavpur University in South 24 Parganas district. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP All Set To Win 110 of 152 Seats in 1st Phase of Polls, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

PM Modi Adresses Rally in West Bengal

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The name of Jadavpur University used to be respected all over the world. The foundation of this campus was built on nationalism. But today, look at the situation here... Threats are being issued inside the campus.… pic.twitter.com/WfwEV2XA8L — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

“Threats are being made inside the Jadavpur University campus. Anti-national slogans are being written on the walls. Students are being forced to walk in processions. There is not a proper academic ambience within the campus. We want to save Jadavpur University. When a state government is unable to save the largest educational centre in the state, how can it save the state?” the Prime Minister said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quick to react to the remarks through a social media post. “Pained to ask: is this the way you describe the meritorious students of the esteemed Jadavpur University? Is this your concept of decorum and courtesy? Jadavpur University has been receiving top ranks in your government’s NIRF ranking framework year after year, and you descend to insult that centre of excellence? You stoop so low? West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Hooghly Boatmen Fondly Recall Interacting With PM Narendra Modi During His Visit to Riverbank in Kolkata (See Pics and Video).

"The students of Jadavpur University have earned their place through merit and walk out with degrees, with intellect, with the ability to question. That is not anarchy. That is education and that is excellence. Anarchy is not students raising their voices,” the Chief Minister said in the post.

Speaking at the Baruipur rally, the Prime Minister also accused the Trinamool Congress government of neglecting the issues and demands of socially backward classes in the state.

“The Union government had introduced welfare and development projects in the state. Trinamool Congress had not allowed their implementation. The current state government is always against the socially backward classes,” the Prime Minister said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).