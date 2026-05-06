Business News | ABBS School of Management Signs Landmark Study Abroad Agreement with ESCE International Business School, Paris

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM), one of the India's premier management institutions affiliated to AICTE and approved by AIU, is pleased to announce the signing of a Study Abroad Agreement with ESCE International Business School, a prestigious institution under the OMNES Education group based in Paris, France. The agreement establishes a structured pathway for ABBSSM students to pursue internationally accredited MSc programmes at ESCE.

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ESCE, ranked among the Top 200 Master's in Management programmes globally in the QS 2024 rankings and EFMD certified, offers CGE-certified MSc Fast Track programmes across four high-demand specialisations: International Corporate Finance, International Business Development, International Marketing, and Global Supply Chain. Under this agreement, PGDM 1st and 2nd year students from ABBSSM will have the opportunity to study for a full academic year at ESCE's Paris campus, completing the Fast Track M2 of an MSc programme and earning the ESCE degree upon successful completion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhumita Chatterji, Director of ABBS School of Management, said, "This collaboration with ESCE marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing world-class education with a global outlook. Our students will gain invaluable international exposure, cross-cultural competencies, and a dual credential that will set them apart in the competitive global job market. We are proud to partner with an institution of ESCE's calibre and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

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Key Highlights of the Agreement:

- Programme Duration: 15 months starting in the Fall intake or 18 months starting in the Spring intake, ensuring flexibility for students.

- Degree Outcome: Students will earn the ESCE MSc degree upon completion, along with the ABBSSM PGDM credential - providing a powerful dual qualification.

- Tuition Benefit: ABBSSM students will receive a discount on the tuition fee, making this premium international education more accessible.

- Language: All programmes are taught in English, with a minimum IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent institutional attestation required.

- Credit Transfer: Full credit transferability is assured.

A Broader Vision for Internationalisation:

Beyond student mobility, the agreement lays the groundwork for a wide range of collaborative initiatives between the two institutions, including student exchange programmes, dual degree options, joint research projects, faculty exchanges, executive education programmes, collaborative virtual projects, and joint conferences and publications. Both institutions have committed to promoting mutually beneficial activities in education, research, and the internationalisation of higher education.

About ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM)

Founded in 2009 and registered under the Samagra Sikshana Samithi Trust, ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM) is an AICTE-affiliated and AIU-approved institute offering a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). Located in Bangalore, India's innovation capital, ABBSSM is dedicated to nurturing future business leaders with a strong emphasis on academic rigour, industry readiness, and global exposure.

About ESCE International Business School

Part of the OMNES Education group, ESCE is a leading private higher education institution in France with campuses across France and Europe. EFMD certified and ranked in the Top 200 Master's in Management globally by QS (2024), ESCE specialises in business programmes with a strong international orientation. The institution is represented by Mrs Elisabetta Magnaghi, General Director and Dean.

Media Contacts

Dr. Nita Samantaray, Manager -Outreach & CommunicationABBS School of Management, BengaluruEmail: dr.nita@abbs.edu.in

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