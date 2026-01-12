VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 12: Author and entrepreneur Reenita Malhotra Hora has launched her memoir Ace of Blades in New Delhi. The book is a deeply personal biography of her late father, R.K. Malhotra, widely known as the Blade King of India, who played a pioneering role in building India's razor blade and personal care manufacturing industry.

R.K. Malhotra was the force behind iconic razor blade brands such as Topaz and Supermax, helping establish India as a significant player in the global blades market. Through Ace of Blades, Reenita offers an intimate account of his journey, from modest beginnings to building a formidable industrial enterprise that left a lasting imprint on Indian manufacturing.

The book launch event, held at the Delhi International Book Fair, was attended by industry leaders, publishing professionals, and members of the literary and business community. They acknowledged the memoir's candid storytelling and its relevance in documenting India's entrepreneurial evolution.

Speaking at the launch, Reenita Malhotra Hora said, "This book is not just about my father's professional achievements, but about the man behind them, his struggles, contradictions, and convictions. Ace of Blades is my attempt to document a life that shaped industries, but also deeply shaped those around him."

Published by Jaico Publishing House, Ace of Blades goes beyond a conventional business biography. It explores the complex intersections of family, ambition, patriarchy, private equity, and legacy-building in post-Independence India. Through honest recollections and reflective storytelling, the memoir traces R.K. Malhotra's rise as an industrialist. It also examines the emotional and relational costs that often accompany entrepreneurial success.

Commenting on the book, Pheji Phalghunan, Senior Editor, Jaico Publishing House, said, "What makes Ace of Blades special is its rare blend of industrial history and personal memory. Through Reenita Malhotra Hora's voice, readers discover the journey of R.K. Malhotra and the iconic blade brands he built, along with the discipline, vision, and emotional cost behind creating a legacy. It is both an inspiring business story and a heartfelt tribute."

Signed copies of Ace of Blades are available at Jaico Publishing House's stall throughout the World Book Fair 2026, until January 18, 2026. Readers can find the book at Hall 5, Stall D-12. Ace of Blades is also available across leading online and offline bookstores nationwide.

About the Author

Reenita Malhotra Hora is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and former journalist whose work spans fiction, non-fiction, film, and audio storytelling. She is the author of the critically acclaimed historical novel Vermilion Harvest: Playtime at the Bagh, which won the Overall Grand Prize at the Chanticleer International Book Awards, along with honours from the Eric Hoffer Book Awards, IndieReader Discovery Awards, and Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards. Her previous works include the Arka Chronicles fantasy series (Ignition, The Final Countdown), the YA novel Operation Mom, and bestselling nonfiction titles such as Inner Beauty, Ayurveda: The Ancient Medicine of India, Forever Young, and The Ayurvedic Diet.

Her writing and screen projects have been recognised by the Sundance Institute Development Slate, The Writers Lab, Austin Film Festival, and CineStory's South Asian Voices Scholarship, with several works currently optioned for screen adaptation. A former journalist with bylines in The New York Times, CNN, Bloomberg, and Radio Television Hong Kong, Reenita brings a deeply personal and narrative-driven lens to Ace of Blades, her memoir on legacy, family, and India's industrial history.

