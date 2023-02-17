Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/GPRC): Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award winner Deepali Kambale launches her production house Allveeraa motion entertainment in Pune on 14th February 2023. The launch witnessed celebrities from B-Town and television industry. The event also marked the launch of the NGO Allveeraa Beginning of Shining India Foundation.

"Saying it's a dream come true, doesn't even begin to describe what we are feeling. A well-stacked production house with an umbrella of services was a vision and we are finally seeing it come through. This is an opportunity for all young actors and models to showcase their talent. We will be producing movies and music videos under Allveeraa Motion Entertainment. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the past years of my career. With Allveeraa, I aim to empower talent that is looking for a breakthrough and comes with no film background" said Deepali Kambale, Founder, Allveeraa Motion Entertainment.

Deepali started as an actor and soon became a director and an executive producer. A workaholic by nature, she achieved such a great milestone in a very short spam of time. Her dream of becoming a fabulous model and an incredible actress came true when she first started doing theatre and even won an award!

The event saw an enthusiastic participation of the models performing ramp walk. During the event Deepali Kambale shared her thoughts on launching her NGO, Allveeraa Beginning of Shining India Foundation. She said, "Our aim is to create awareness and help those in need of aid. We have been working for the welfare of people living in street for many years. The ramp and other cultural shows have been organised to celebrate their fighter spirit,".

