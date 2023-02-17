In the ongoing edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Australia's Megan Schutt leads the list of the highest wicket-takers currently, followed by Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu.The Women's T20 World Cup has caught the attention of cricket lovers in abundance in recent years. With red-hot action among top 10 teams well underway at the eighth edition of the coveted event in South Africa, a 17-day long tournament promises to be bang for the buck. Meanwhile, you can check the list of top five highest wicket-takers at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

The genuinely motivating competition among the players in Women's T20 World Cup has grown immensely with time. Though T20 cricket is thought to be a format favorable for batters mostly, Women's T20 World Cup has recorded bowlers ruling grossly in previous editions. Most of the encounters among different teams in the past seven seasons have been low-scoring matches. Very rarely teams went on to put a big total on the board. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Most Wickets in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Player Matches Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ Megan Schutt (AUS-W) 3 53 7 4/24 7.57 5.30 Nashra Sandhu (PAK-W) 2 33 6 4/18 5.50 4.12 Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) 2 36 6 3/13 6.00 4.50 Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W) 3 43 6 5/12 7.16 4.77 Lea Tahuhu (NZ-W) 2 64 5 3/37 12.80 8.00

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is featuring some top-notch bowlers the likes of which are South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba, Deepti Sharma from India, Australian pacer Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail of South Africa and many more of them. Apart from contests among teams, the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will also witness many world class bowlers in a run to scalp most number of wickets in order to aid their team and win at personal goals as well. It will be interesting to see who ends up pulling-off most wickets when the tournament concludes on February 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).