New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) expanded its transmission network to 27,901 circuit kilometres (ckm) and reached a total order book of Rs 77,787 crore during the third quarter of the 2026 fiscal year (Q3FY26), according to a company press release.

The company fully commissioned the North Karanpura Transmission Line (NKTL) and operationalised 299 circuit kilometres during the period. This growth followed the acquisition of the KPS III (Khavda South Olpad) HVDC project.

The transmission utility maintained a robust system availability of 99.69%. The company's power transformation capacity increased to 1,18,175 MVA in the third quarter of FY26, up from 84,186 MVA in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The release noted that a "new order win boosted the transmission network, reflecting strong bidding capabilities and market potential". Furthermore, the transformation capacity "expanded with a new project win" involving three HVDC lines, including the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited and KPS III HVDC Transmission Limited projects.

In the smart metering segment, AESL installed 18.88 lakh new meters during the quarter, bringing the total to 92.5 lakh meters. The company stated that it "will likely surpass the guidance of 1 crore cumulative meters by the end of FY26". The current order book for smart meters stands at 2.46 crore units, with a potential revenue of Rs 29,519 crore.

The company identified an "untapped country-level market opportunity" of 103 million smart meters. Its smart metering business received recognition as runners-up in the Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award for an AI-ML tool that "automates meter validation and speeds activation".

The distribution business reported varying trends across its primary circles. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) sold 2,487 million units, compared with 2,574 million in the same quarter last year.

However, MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) in Mundra reported 57 per cent year-on-year growth, selling 371 million units, driven by "strong industrial demand". AEML's distribution loss improved to 4.03 per cent in the third quarter of FY26. The release highlighted that "distribution loss consistently improving and remains well below the regulatory norms".

On the sustainability front, AESL's CSA score from S&P Global improved to 80/100 from 73/100, which the company stated places it "among the top 9 percentile of 244 global electric utilities". The company also received a consolidated ESG rating of "71" from NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Limited for the 2025 fiscal year.

Within its operations, the Rajnandgaon substation received the first prize in the service category at the 10th CII National 5S Excellence Awards 2025. (ANI)

