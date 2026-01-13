Thiruvananthapuram, January 13: A.P. Majeed Khan (91), Chancellor of Noorul Islam University and Chairman of nearly 20 educational and healthcare institutions under the Noorul Islam banner, passed away here on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy defined not only by institution-building but also by extraordinary simplicity, humility, and compassion for the underprivileged. The last rites will be held near Neyattinkara on Wednesday.

Born to Alisan Muhammed and Salmabeevi at the Vellamkulam bungalow in Neyyattinkara, Majeed Khan rose from modest beginnings to become one of the most influential figures in the fields of education and healthcare in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He scripted history by establishing Amaravila N.I. ITI, Kerala's first private industrial training institute, at a time when private participation in technical education was almost unthinkable. That initiative opened new pathways for skill development and employment for generations of youth. Agnivesh Agarwal Dies: Mining Tycoon Anil Agarwal's Son Passes Away at 49 After Sudden Cardiac Arrest Following Skiing Accident in US.

This pioneering effort paved the way for a wide network of institutions spanning engineering, arts, science, professional education, and healthcare. He also founded the first engineering college in Kanyakumari district, dramatically expanding access to higher technical education in the region. His institutions were deeply connected to public life. Majeed Khan is best known for his humility and personal discipline. Despite his stature, he led a simple life and remained deeply accessible. Madhav Gadgil Dies: Veteran Ecologist Passes Away in Pune After Brief Illness at 83.

Well into his nineties, he continued to visit most of his institutions daily, interacting with students, staff, and patients alike, until ill-health forced him to slow down after falling sick in November last year. His charitable work touched countless lives -- supporting education for the poor, extending healthcare to those who could not afford it, and offering help without publicity or expectation. The establishment of Neyyattinkara NIMS Medicity, launched during the golden jubilee of the Noorul Islam Educational Trust, stood as a reflection of his belief that service to humanity was the highest calling. Majeed Khan's life remains a testament to how quiet leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication can transform society.

