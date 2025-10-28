Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India's largest and fastest-growing pure-play renewable energy (RE) company, has announced financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth and operational excellence.

According to the company, strong revenue, EBITDA, and cash profit growth are primarily driven by robust greenfield capacity additions of 5.5 GW, deployment of advanced renewable energy (RE) technologies, strong plant performance, and commissioning of new capacities at resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, "Having already added 2.4 GW RE capacity in H1 FY26, we're on a firm path to 5 GW capacity addition in FY26 and reaching our targeted capacity of 50 GW by 2030. With relentless efforts by our team, we are making steady progress in our largest ongoing development of 30 GW RE plant at Khavda in Gujarat."

"For the half year ended September 2025, our operational capacity stands at 16.7 GW, and continues to be the largest in India. We produced 19.6 billion units of clean power--enough to supply a country like Croatia for an entire year. We're consistently adopting innovative renewable technologies and digitalising ever more aspects of our business to boost operational efficiency, project execution and safety. The ongoing recognition of our ESG initiatives reinforces our dedication to sustainable growth and commitment to lead India's energy transition," Khanna added.

In terms of capacity addition and operational performance in the first half of the Financial Year 2026, the company said AGEL has consistently expanded its greenfield capacities, backed by advanced resource planning, engineering, and supply chain management, with project management, execution, and assurance from our partner, Adani Infra India Ltd (AIIL).

Operational capacity expanded by a robust 49 per cent YoY to 16.7 GW, putting the company on track to achieve 50 GW target. AGEL added 2,437 MW greenfield capacity in H1 FY26, which is 74 per cent of capacity addition in entire FY25, the release said.

The greenfield additions over the last one year were 5,496 MW which included 4,200 MW of solar capacity (2,900 MW in Khavda, Gujarat, 1,050 MW in Rajasthan and 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh); 491 MW wind capacity in Khavda and 805 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

Energy sales increased by 39 per cent YoY propelled by robust capacity additions and strong operational performance, the company said.

AGEL's operations and maintenance (O&M) leverage sophisticated data analytics, enhanced by machine learning and artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the company's O&M partners, Adani Infra Management Services Pvt Ltd (AIMSL), the company said.

AGEL has consistently generated electricity exceeding the overall annual commitment under the power purchase agreements (PPA). In H1 FY26, AGEL's PPA-based electricity generation was 57 per cent of the annual commitment.

The company added that AGEL's O&M is driven by advanced technology, with the Energy Network Operation Centre enabling real-time monitoring of the renewable plants across the country. This has not only enabled consistent higher plant availability, in turn resulting in higher electricity generation, but also led to a reduction in O&M cost, resulting in an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 92 per cent. Recently, AGEL was honoured with the 'Best Wind Project' award from MNRE at the Mercom Renewables Summit 2025 for the project in Khavda.

AGEL is steadily progressing in the development of the massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat. This is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost 5 times the size of the city of Paris. This project will set a global benchmark for the development of ultra-large-scale renewable energy plants, the company said.

Now, the operational portfolio at Khavda stands at 7.1 GW 3 solar, wind and hybrid capacity. With robust manpower deployment, localised supply chain and advanced technologies like robotic solar module installation, AGEL is on track to achieve 30 GW RE capacity in Khavda by 2029, setting a global benchmark for the speed of execution at such a large scale.

The plant deploys the most advanced bifacial solar modules and trackers to maximise electricity generation. It also deploys India's largest 5.2 MW wind turbine, which is also one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines globally. The deployment of waterless robotic cleaning in the entire plant, not only leads to near zero usage of water for module cleaning but also increases electricity generation. (ANI)

