Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Brentford and Grimsby Town will meet in a fourth-round match in the Carabao Cup 2025-26, with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs. Grimsby Town have already made headlines this season after beating Manchester United in the second round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26, dumping the Red Devils out of the competition and they will look to carry on that giant-killing spree against Brentford as well. The Bees also will not make the mistake of taking Grimsby Town lightly at any cost and thus, this contest is expected to be a fascinating affair. Grimbsy Town vs Brentford will be streamed live on FanCode. Grimsby Town 2 (12) - 2 (11) Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2025–26: Fourth Tier Club Knock EPL Giants Out As Bruno Fernandes-Led Side Lose In Penalty Shootout.

Grimsby Town head into this Carabao Cup 2025-26 fourth-round showdown against Brentford on the back of inconsistent form. Their last appearance was a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Crewe Alexandra and they sit in sixth spot on the points table. Brentford, on the other hand, will be pretty upbeat after they managed to defeat defending English Premier League champions Liverpool in their last match and will fancy their chances of making it to the quarter-finals. Brentford might be without Yehor Yarmolyuk and Jordan Henderson. Former Arsenal man Reiss Nelson might feature in Brentford's attack. Grimsby Town, on the other hand, will look to Charles Vernam to make a difference like he did against Manchester United. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Grimsby Town Knock Red Devils Out of Carabao Cup 2025-26.

Grimsby Town vs Brentford Match Details

Match Grimsby Town vs Brentford Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Blundell Park, North East Lincolnshire Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Grimsby Town vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Grimsby Town is set to face Brentford in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 29. The Grimsby Town vs Brentford EFL Cup 2025-26 match is set to be played at Blundell Park, North East Lincolnshire and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Grimsby Town vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Grimsby Town vs Brentford online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Grimsby Town vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Grimsby Town vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 99).

