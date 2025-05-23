New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Chairman of Adani group, Gautam Adani on Friday announced a massive investment of Rs 1 lakh crore across different regions of the North-Eastern part of the country over a period on next 10 years.

This invemnet will double the Rs50,000 crore investment announced by the Adani Group just three months ago at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February, according to the press release by Adani Group.Speaking at 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit' in New Delhi, Gautam Adani said, "Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years."

The Adani Group Chairman further mentioned that the prime focus of Adani Groups investment will be on green energy, along with "smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres.""But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement," said Gautam Adani.He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision for the North East and said "Behind this rise is the vision of one leader who recognized no borders, only beginnings. Hon'ble Prime Minister, when you said, "Act East, Act Fast, Act First," you gave the Northeast its wake-up call," Over last ten years since 2014, Adani group has invested Rs6.2 lakh crore in North Easters states, Adani group chairman said. He further added that, North-East has witnessed "doubling the road network to 16,000 kms" and "doubling the number of airports to 18." He said recently, the Adani Group-owned Guwahati Airport managed 3.26 million domestic arrivals and 3.30 million domestic departures.Before Gautam Adani, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, highlighted the transformative progress of the North Eastern states over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Recounting past infrastructure gaps, the minister shared that N-E region once had only nine airports, and two states lacked any airports at all.Under PM Modi's leadership, the number of airports in North east has risen to seventeen, giving the region a new thrust in connectivity and economic integration. (ANI)

