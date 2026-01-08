Mumbai, January 7: Stocks of several companies will be in focus today, January 8, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Thursday's trading session. As they prepare for buying and selling of shares, we bring you a list of stocks that are likely to be in the spotlight today. Some notable stocks include Infosys, Tata Steel, and NCL Industries.

So, which stocks will be in focus today, January 8? According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Infosys, Tata Steel Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Adani Green Energy, Gland Pharma Ltd, and NCL Industries Ltd are expected to be in the spotlight during Thursday's trading session. At the end of the last trading session on Wednesday, January 7, stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY), Tata Steel Limited (NSE: TATASTEEL) and Cipla Limited (NSE: CIPLA) all saw mixed results. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

While shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) ended on a positive note after growing by INR 27.80, stocks of Tata Steel Limited (NSE: TATASTEEL) and Cipla Limited (NSE: CIPLA) closed in red after falling by INR 2.65 and INR 65.50 each, respectively. Similarly, shares of Gland Pharma Limited (NSE: GLAND), Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN) and NCL Industries Limited (NSE: NCLIND) also saw varied results.

At the closing bell during Wednesday's trading session, stocks of Gland Pharma Limited (NSE: GLAND) rose by INR 16.70, thereby ending in green. On the other hand, shares of Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN) and NCL Industries Limited (NSE: NCLIND) closed last trading session on a negative note after declining by INR 0.50 and INR 0.16 each. Reliance Share Price Today, January 7, 2026: Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

While the above-mentioned stocks are among the list of shares to watch out for ahead of Thursday's trading session, investors and traders are advised to consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

