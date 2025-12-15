Mumbai, December 15: Shares of companies such as Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), LIC (NSE: LICI), Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT), and Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), among others, will be in the spotlight today, December 15, CNBC TV18 reported. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be eager to buy and sell stocks during the trading session on Monday.

On Friday, December 12, Indian stock benchmarks inched up after three consecutive sessions of losses, with auto, metals, and pharma leading the gains among the sectoral indices. Sensex closed the day at 84,818.13 points, up 426.86 points or 0.51%, while Nifty closed at 25,898.55 points, up 140.55 points or 0.55%. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound After US Fed Rate Cut, End 3-Day Losing Streak.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Monday, December 15:

LIC (NSE: LICI)

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) received a notice from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, demanding GST of INR 2,370.34 crore, including interest and penalty, for financial years 2021-22 to 2023-24. The financial impact corresponds to the GST, interest, and penalty demanded.

Wipro ( NSE: WIPRO)

Wipro on Friday announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deploy Gemini Enterprise across its global operations, and jointly offer production-ready artificial intelligence agents to enterprise customers. Indian Stock Market Creates History As Sensex Smashes 86,000 for 1st Time, Nifty Hits New Record.

Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT)

Adani Enterprises closed its rights issue worth up to INR 24,930.30 crore. The issue opened on November 25.

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL)

The Board of Tata Steel has approved the 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), which is Phase 1 of the capacity expansion at NINL and will enable Tata Steel to further strengthen its long-products portfolio.

Gold price in India remained constant for 24 carats and 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On December 14, 2025, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at INR 1,33,910 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs INR 1,22,750.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).