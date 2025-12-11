Mumbai, December 11: Shares of companies such as Tata Steel ( NSE: TATASTEEL) , LIC ( NSE: LICI) , Adani Enterprises ( NSE: ADANIENT) , Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders ( NSE: MAZDOCK) , Bank of Baroda ( NSE: BANKBARODA) , and SBI ( NSE: SBIN) , among others, will be in the spotlight today, December 11, CNBC TV18 reported. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during the trading session on Thursday.

On December 10, Indian equity indices ended on a weak note with Nifty at 25,750. At close, the Sensex was down 275.01 points or 0.32% at 84,391.27, and the Nifty was down 81.65 points or 0.32% at 25,758. As the investors and traders prepare to buy and sell shares today, we bring you a list of stocks to watch out for during today's trading session. Meesho IPO Listing Today: Shares of E-Commerce Giant Debut at 46% Premium, Above IPO Price of INR 111; Market Capitalisation Crosses INR 72,750 Crore.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Thursday, December 11:

Tata Steel ( NSE: TATASTEEL)

The Board of Tata Steel has approved the 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), which is Phase 1 of the capacity expansion at NINL and will enable Tata Steel to strengthen its long-products portfolio further.

LIC ( NSE: LICI)

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) received a notice from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, demanding GST of INR 2,370.34 crore, including interest and penalty, for financial years 2021-22 to 2023-24. The financial impact corresponds to the GST, interest, and penalty demanded. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 10, 2025: Tata Power, Godrej Agrovet, and Swiggy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Adani Enterprises ( NSE: ADANIENT)

Adani Enterprises closed its rights issue worth up to INR 24,930.30 crore. The issue opened on November 25.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders ( NSE: MAZDOCK)

The Brazilian Navy and the Indian Navy, in association with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, recently signed an MoU for the exchange of information related to the maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines and other military ships.

Bank of Baroda ( NSE: BANKBARODA)

Bank of Baroda has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform.

SBI ( NSE: SBIN)

State Bank of India has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform. The approval is subject to the exemption granted by the Department of Financial Services to SBI.

On December 10, Gold prices remained steady, trading in a narrow range as market participants awaited a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut later in the day while seeking clearer guidance on the policy path through 2026. By 8:00 pm IST, MCX gold was trading INR 306, or 0.24% lower, at INR 1,29,760 per 10 grams. The spot gold price overseas also traded in a narrow range, declining 0.19% to USD 4,119 per ounce.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).