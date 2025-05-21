New Delhi, May 21: BMW India Financial Services on Wednesday announced the appointment of Andreas Modlmayer as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Modlmayer, whose last assignment was CEO of BMW Austria Bank in Greece, succeeds Jaejoon Lee, who is returning to BMW Korea, the company said in a statement. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Globally Unveiled: Toyota Motor Introduces New 6th Generation RAV4 Model with Advanced Tech and Electric Powertrain, Skips Petrol-Only Version; Check More Details.

He has been associated with the BMW Group since 2000. He brings rich experience of working in leadership positions for BMW Group Financial Services across several other markets such as New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, it added. Modlmayer began his career with BMW Bank GmbH Munich in sales and marketing function.

"Andreas Modlmayer brings with him valuable expertise and leadership acumen, with successful development of BMW Financial Services in diverse markets for over two decades. India is an important market for us, and we are confident that he will further add to the company's growth as he takes charge of BMW India Financial Services," said Lisa Ng, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Financial Services for Asia Pacific.

