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Agency News Agency News Business News | Adani Total Gas Q4 Profit Rises 4%, Revenue Up 16% on Higher Volumes Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) on Monday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 1,696 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher volumes, even as the company navigated rising gas costs and global supply disruptions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) on Monday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 1,696 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher volumes, even as the company navigated rising gas costs and global supply disruptions, according to a media release.

The company said its EBITDA for the quarter increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 310 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 4 per cent to Rs 156 crore.

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Highlighting the operating environment, ATGL talked about diversified sourcing strategy to ensure uninterrupted gas supply amid geopolitical disruptions. "Despite geopolitical disruptions from West Asia, elevated LNG prices, and currency volatility, our nimble and diversified sourcing strategy ensured uninterrupted gas supply," said Suresh P Manglani, CEO and Executive Director, ATGL.

The company added that it continued to see strong demand growth, with Q4 volumes rising 13 per cent year-on-year to 297 MMSCM, driven by expansion in its CNG and PNG network.

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On the cost front, ATGL noted that natural gas expenses increased 18 per cent during the quarter due to higher global prices and lower allocation of cheaper domestic gas. The company said it adopted "a calibrated approach in passing the higher gas cost to ensure volume growth does not get impacted."

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue growth of 18 per cent to Rs 6,415 crore, while EBITDA rose 5 per cent to Rs 1,225 crore.

ATGL also continued to expand its infrastructure footprint during the year. The company said its CNG network expanded to 705 stations, while PNG connections reached nearly 1.1 million households.

In addition, its e-mobility arm scaled up operations, with EV charging points crossing 5,100 across the country, reflecting its push towards clean energy solutions.

"We continued to scale our clean energy infrastructure across CNG, PNG, and e-mobility... strengthening consumer confidence and ensuring operational excellence," Manglani added.

The company further said it strengthened its sustainability profile during the year, with improved ESG ratings placing it among the better-performing companies in its peer group.

ATGL said it remains aligned with India's long-term energy transition goals. "Aligned with India's vision to raise natural gas to 15 per cent of the energy mix by 2030, ATGL is well positioned to support the country's transition to a gas-based and cleaner energy economy," Manglani said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)