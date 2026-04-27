Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning for Gujarat City; 6 Days of Intense Heat Forecasted

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Ahmedabad, April 27: Gujarat's Ahmedabad is set to face an intense heatwave over the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting maximum temperatures of up to 44°C and placing the city under an orange alert for six days starting April 28.​ According to the IMD, the alert will remain in effect until 8:30 a.m. on May 4, with one day under a yellow alert during these seven days.​ The forecast indicates that daytime temperatures are likely to range between 43°C and 44°C, while minimum temperatures may hover around 28°C.​

Further, the IMD said that temperature projections have been prepared for 20 wards across six zones of the city, enabling more localised monitoring of heat conditions. Based on these projections, hotspot areas for the next three days have been identified using expected peak temperatures in different parts of Ahmedabad.​ Officials said residents would be able to access area-wise temperature data and hotspot information through a QR code system.​ The data will include estimated maximum temperatures recorded between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. across various localities.​ Gujarat Local Body Elections 2026: Polling Underway; HM Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel To Vote in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Live Weather Forecast and Updates

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued an advisory urging residents to take precautions against extreme heat.​ “Citizens are requested to take necessary care to protect themselves from excessive heat in the coming days,” the civic body said.​ The advisory recommends carrying water while outdoors and increasing the intake of fluids such as water, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water.​ It also advises avoiding exposure to direct sunlight, particularly between 12 noon and 4 p.m., and wearing light-coloured, loose cotton clothing.​ Weather Forecast Today, April 27, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Residents have been urged to avoid consuming stale food, excessive protein, and spicy meals, as well as limiting their intake of tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks.​ The AMC also called for special attention to be given to children, elderly persons and pregnant women.​ Health officials warned that symptoms of heat-related illness may include excessive sweating, weakness, headache, dizziness, red, dry skin, muscle pain, nausea, and vomiting.​ People experiencing such symptoms have been advised to seek immediate medical attention; emergency services are available via 108.​

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).