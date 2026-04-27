Ravi Teja Steps Down on Remuneration for Dil Raju’s Next; Actor Signs Profit-Sharing Deal

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Following a string of box-office disappointments, "Mass Maharaj" Ravi Teja is reportedly recalibrating his professional strategy. In a significant move to stabilize his market standing, the actor has finally locked a project with veteran producer Dil Raju, marking their first collaboration since the 2017 hit Raja the Great. Ravi Teja’s RT76 Begins With Pooja in Hyderabad; Film To Hit Screens for Sankranthi Next Year! (See Post)

Ravi Teja Switches To Profit-Sharing Deal

For years, Dil Raju had approached Ravi Teja with multiple scripts, but the projects remained stalled due to the actor's high remuneration demands. However, industry insiders suggest that Ravi Teja’s recent "back-to-back duds" have prompted a change in heart. To mitigate financial risks for the producer, Ravi Teja has reportedly "stepped down" from his traditional upfront fee. Instead, he has agreed to work on a profit-sharing model, a deal Dil Raju had been proposing for some time. This strategic shift is viewed as a necessary move for the veteran actor to navigate his current "market downfall" while continuing to headline high-budget entertainers.

Ravi Teja and Hasith Goli Film Announced

The upcoming project, described as a "full-length entertainer," will be helmed by director Hasith Goli. Goli has built a reputation for quirky, character-driven storytelling with films like Raja Raja Chora and the recently released Swag, both starring Sree Vishnu. The pairing of Goli’s unique narrative style with Ravi Teja’s high-energy screen presence is expected to offer a fresh perspective for the actor’s fans. The film is slated for a fast-track production schedule with a release planned for 2027. ‘Mass Jathara’ Trailer: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s Chemistry Lights Up This Action-Packed Drama (Watch Video)

Ravi Teja’s Upcoming Films

Despite facing recent setbacks, Ravi Teja continues to stay busy with an exciting lineup of upcoming projects in Tollywood. His slate includes Irumudi, a highly anticipated film directed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, which is expected to release soon. The actor is also working on his milestone 75th film under Sithara Entertainments, marking a significant moment in his career. Additionally, buzz is building around a potential collaboration with producer Dil Raju and director Hasith Goli, with an official announcement likely to be made in the coming weeks, keeping fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (telugu360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).