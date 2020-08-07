Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd said on Friday its profit after tax jumped 66 per cent to Rs 355 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 213 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

However, operational revenue declined by 26 per cent from Rs 2,858 crore in Q1 FY20 to Rs 2,117 crore in Q1 FY21 due to lower revenue from distribution that was down by 34.4 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,437 crore led by lower power consumption in commercial and industrial segment and shortfall in collections.

Also Read | 'Condolences to the Bereaved Families': Amit Shah on Idukki landslide in Kerala: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came down by 4 per cent at Rs 1,070 crore with stable transmission EBITDA offset by slightly weaker EBITDA contribution from distribution.

The company said distribution loss increased due to provisional average billing during the Covid-19 lockdown which is getting streamlined as things are getting back to normal and metre readings have been permitted by authorities.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide in Kerala: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief as 14 People Die in Landslide, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each Next to Victims' Kin.

Lower consumption was mainly due to lower offtake by commercial and industrial segment consumers partly offset by the retail demand.

"Economic activity in Mumbai is picking up post relaxation in lockdown. We noticed improvement in power demand in July and accordingly the collection scenario has improved substantially," said the company. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)