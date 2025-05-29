BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 29: Today, adidas unveils the Adizero Evo SL - a fast-paced trainer built for those wanting to look good and feel fast. adidas' product and design teams set out to democratize the top benefits of the Adizero franchise by creating a fast-paced trainer that merges advanced racing technology with the design DNA of the groundbreaking Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1. The design takes inspiration from this iconic silhouette, featuring clean lines and a minimalist white finish, highlighted by bold black three stripes that blur as the runner gains speed. Underneath this sleek exterior, the new footwear is specifically built for fast training runs. Key updates include:

Full Length Lightstrike Pro Foam

* The lightest training shoe in adidas' entire running line, weighing approximately 188g for women and 224g for men*, the shoe is equipped with a full-length, high-stack Lightstrike Pro midsole without stiffening elements, providing a smooth and dynamic feel. Engineered Mesh Upper

* Offering targeted support where needed most, the engineered mesh upper is designed to enhance breathability. The Adizero Evo SL will cost INR 15,999/- and will be available from 30th May 2025 on https://www.adidas.co.in/adizero and adidas flagship app. To find out more, please visit these pages Men/Women.

