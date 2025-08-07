Your Career Countdown Starts Now: Only a Few Seats Left for 2025-26 Session!

New Delhi [India], August 7: Indraprastha Institute of Management & Technology (IIMT) is one of the most renowned institutions for its excellent campus location and expert teaching faculty with one of the best student supports & guidance. With more than 90% placements record IIMT Rohtak is proud to announce that the fresh admissions for the academic session of 2025-26 are open for BBA, BCA & MBA programs. Interested students interested in building a strong core foundation in business management or computer application programs are encouraged to visit the website and fill the admission form to apply online.

Unlock Your Full Potential with Latest & Industry Oriented Skill Programs

IIMT Rohtak offers a versatile and latest industry aligned curriculum with the latest syllabus provided by the Government of India as per NEP (New Education Policy) guidelines. It is designed to equip our students with the skillset required for success in today's competitive world.

Your Future Starts with These 3 Powerful Choices

BCA Course (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

Duration: 3 Years

Eligibility: 10+2 with 50% marks

Career Superpowers: AI Skills, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity

The BCA course at IIMT Rohtak is designed for tech-savvy students looking to build a strong foundation in computer applications and IT careers.

BBA Course (Bachelor of Business Administration)

Duration: 3 Years

Eligibility: 10+2 with 50% marks

Career Superpowers: Marketing Strategist, Financial Analyst, HR Executive/Manager

The BBA course helps you gain real-world business insights and prepares you for dynamic roles in management, marketing, and HR.

MBA Course (Master of Business Administration)

Duration: 2 Years

Eligibility: Graduation with 50% marks

Career Superpowers: Business Intelligence, Business Innovation, Global Management

The MBA course is tailored for graduates aiming to step into leadership roles with advanced management skills and global exposure.

Real-World Edge

* BCA: Build apps with Google's tools, learn coding, cloud computing

* BBA: Exposure of top marketing analysts, advisors & case studies

* MBA: Work for top MNCs as their HR Executives & Sale Specialist

Why choose IIMT Rohtak?

(Approved by AICTE and Affiliated to MDU with NAAC A+ Grade)

* Placement Assurance

The placement team at IIMT offers dynamic and diverse career opportunities for its students and alumni. IIMT facilitates placements via campus placement drives and internships while assisting students in professional skill development.

* Industry Oriented Skills

Learn AI prompt engineering in BCA, cloud infrastructure on live AWS labs, and data-driven marketing using real Flipkart sales data. No theoretical fluff - assessing real market needs.

* Scholarships That Make a Real Difference & Easy Payment EMI options

IIMT Rohtak offers financial aid and scholarships to academically excellent students and provides a hassle-free education loan and EMI options.

* Vibrant Campus Environment & Student Life2.5 acres of tech-enabled wonder:

- Latest NEP Aligned Curriculum

- Expert Faculties

- High-speed Wi-Fi

- Social & cultural events

- Student Support Services

- Industry Connections

- Transport Facilities

- Campus connectivity on Highway

* Faculty Who've Been a part of IIMT Rohtak

Our professors aren't just PhDs, they've worked at multinational business enterprises with years of experience and come from diverse backgrounds, enriching the global perspective of the institution. They'll help you not only with your academics but also with your personal growth.

About Indraprastha Group

Established in 1999 with 2 classrooms, Indraprastha now shapes 15,000+ careers across North India. Our Rohtak campus is affiliated with MDU and industry-beloved - partners with NASSCOM to keep curricula bleeding-edge. We prepare our students for success in both their career and life.

Chairman's Message

It is an immense pleasure to welcome all of you here IIMT Rohtak College, Indraprastha Institute has been shaping careers since 1999 and grew up to be developed as a professional college in computer application & business management.

Here we believe that education is just not about acquiring any degree, but to understand the demands of the industry and becoming a responsible citizen. Our modern infrastructure and leading faculty along with NEP-aligned curriculum creates an innovative and future proof environment that teaches creativity and values.

Contact Us

If candidates have any queries related to any of the courses or want to visit the college they can visit the location below.

We welcome students to visit our campus & head office for any inquiries or assistance. Please find the details of our locations below:

* For students located across Delhi-NCR: You can visit our college campus in Rohtak for any queries or assistance.

* For students located in Delhi: Our Head Office branch is conveniently located in Vikaspuri, Delhi. Feel free to visit us there for any support you need.

Visit the IIMT Rohtak: https://www.iimtrohtak.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iimtrohtak/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iimtrohtak/

Connect on WhatsApp: +91 9899626321, 9899626333

Don't miss this opportunity to join an institution that truly focuses on your academic success & career growth. Apply to Indraprastha Institute of Management & Technology today and take the next step towards your education journey.

IIMT College Rohtak - Apply Now at Top College in Delhi NCR to Join the Best College for BBA, BCA, MBA

