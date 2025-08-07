New Delhi, August 7: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly triggered a sense of concern among its workforce after introducing a new "Bench policy" and internally communicating plans to reduce its global employee count by over 12,000, which is ariund 2% of its total staff. As per reports, some employees have alleged they are being pushed to resign, which raise concerns over the company’s alleged approach to its workforce management. Several TCS employees reportedly worried about potential consequences if they refuse to comply.

The newly introduced TCS Bench policy has reportedly restricts the time an employee can remain on the bench, when they are not actively assigned to any client project to 35 days in a year. As per a report of The New Minute, some employees have come forward with allegations, claiming they are being pressured to step down from their roles. "A few employees have now alleged that they are being coerced to resign, with threats of blacklisting and withholding of payments if they resist," the report stated, highlighting concerns over internal practices. TCS Salary Hike News Update: After Announcing Layoffs, Tata Consultancy Services Rolls Out Wage Hikes for 80% of Employees; Who Will Get a Raise?.

The TCS employee also described the approach as a “threat strategy,” claiming that many are resigning out of fear. "People are scared into quitting,” said the employee. In a further revelation, two employees who were allegedly pressured to quit said TNM that they were instructed to "switch off their phones" and leave them on the table before entering a meeting with the HR team.

As per reports, a TCS employee based in Bengaluru, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that workers were being given a choice either resign voluntarily or face consequences. “They offered three months' pay as an incentive to resign. But if someone refuses, they’re told they’ll be terminated without compensation, and won’t receive a relieving letter,” the employee alleged.

Concerns are growing among TCS employees as the scope of potential exits appears to be widening. An employee told TNM that, while many initially believed only those "on the bench" were at risk, however even staff involved in ongoing projects are now being questioned about whether their roles are considered “non-critical.” TCS Layoffs: KITU Alleges Forced Resignations Under New Bench Policy, Tata Consultancy Services Seeks Proof; Next Meeting on September 8.

As per reports, an employee from TCS’s Bengaluru office alleged that over the past week, the company has been asking close to 50 individuals each day to step down. According to the employee, this has led to more than 300 resignations from that location alone within a short span.

