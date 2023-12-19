SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 19: Distinguished legal professional Advocate Namrata Mishra has been honoured with the prestigious Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Silver) for her relentless courage and outstanding contributions in the field of child rights and protection. The award, presented by the international confederation of NGOs (iCONGO) in partnership with the United Nations, recognises real heroes who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to creating positive social change.

The Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship and Karmaveer Chakra Awards celebrate individuals who go beyond, learn more, and contribute more to society. The awards are presented annually in mid-November to individuals and organisations in broad categories like activism, education, volunteering and healthcare. A Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award is not just an accolade; it represents an emotion, a mindset and proactive behaviour for creating positive change. They recognise individuals who embody the spirit of being the change and making a difference in the world.

Advocate Namrata Mishra, based in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has over 20 years of experience in both litigation and non-litigation areas. Her illustrious career includes successful stints as a corporate lawyer at the Mumbai High Court, a Court Commissioner at Mumbai High Court, and a Mergers & Acquisition Lawyer in Dallas, Texas, USA. She has consistently exhibited a passion for achieving Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDG 2030).

As an acclaimed POCSO Lawyer and Trainer, Advocate Namrata Mishra has been at the forefront of legal literacy workshops, sensitising various stakeholders across the country. Her dedication to the cause is evident through her articles published on platforms such as Times of India, the IBA website, and in research papers presented at United Nations collaborated events. Notably, she was the only Indian lawyer to present an academic research paper titled "Journey from Ignorance to Acknowledgement of Child Sexual Abuse in India" in Israel on the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Her commitment to child protection extends to her role as a POCSO Legal Expert, offering consultation services to government-aided schools, convents, public schools, colleges and even with the armed forces. She has represented survivors of child sexual abuse in District & Sessions Courts in Agra and Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, and has conducted numerous awareness and training sessions in educational institutions across the country. Her exemplary work serves as an inspiration for others, to actively contribute to building a safer and more just society for children.

In addition to her legal practice, Advocate Namrata Mishra actively serves as a community Family Law Counsellor at Dayalbagh, Agra, and is a member of the UP Crime Control Council. She also collaborates pro-bono with the Uttar Pradesh State Police and UNICEF India as a Special Counsellor, providing essential counselling to distressed women and girls through the Women Emergency Helpline Number 1090.

Having previously won the Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Bronze) in 2019, the Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Silver) bestowed upon Advocate Namrata Mishra this year is a testament to her unwavering dedication to the cause of child rights and protection. However what made this award truly special was that her son and one of India's youngest author, Akshar Mishra was also awarded with a Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award (Bronze) for his contribution to literature.

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

