Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Co-Accused Raj Kushwaha Seeks Bail in Indore Businessman Murder Case

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A co-accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Raj Kushwaha, has moved a bail application before a court, seeking relief in the ongoing trial related to the alleged killing of an Indore-based businessman during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, as reported by Dainik Jagran. The plea marks a fresh legal development in a case that has drawn significant public attention since 2025. Raj Kushwaha, who is among the accused named in the case, has approached the court seeking bail while the trial is underway. He is alleged to have been involved in the conspiracy surrounding the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, along with other co-accused.

The court is expected to hear arguments from both the prosecution and defence before deciding on the plea. Prosecutors are likely to oppose the application, citing the seriousness of the charges and the nature of the allegations. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Prime Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi Granted Bail by Shillong Court.

The case relates to the death of Raja Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore, who went missing along with his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025. His body was later recovered from a gorge in the Sohra (Cherrapunjee) region following an extensive search operation.

Investigators subsequently alleged that the murder was part of a conspiracy involving multiple individuals, including the victim’s wife and her alleged associate, Raj Kushwaha. Several accused were arrested as the probe progressed. Sonam Raghuvanshi Confesses to Her Role in Killing of Husband Raja Raghuvanshi During Their Honeymoon in Meghalaya: Report.

The bail plea comes shortly after a court granted bail to the prime accused in the case, citing procedural lapses in the arrest process. The decision sparked strong reactions from the victim’s family, who have indicated their intention to challenge the order in a higher court. Legal experts note that such developments can influence the course of proceedings but do not determine the final outcome of the trial.

The case has been investigated by Meghalaya Police, with a detailed chargesheet filed outlining the alleged roles of the accused. Authorities have cited evidence including witness statements, recovered materials and communication records as part of the prosecution’s case. Courts will now examine the bail application of Raj Kushwaha in light of the evidence presented and legal arguments from both sides.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).