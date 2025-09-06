VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6: Aeronero Solutions, a leader in water innovation, unveiled Aeronero 2.0, its next-generation Air Water Generation system, on September 4, 2025, at The Auditorium, Prestige Falcon Towers, Bengaluru. The launch drew leaders from government, industry, academia, and the arts and highlighted India's growing role in the global water-tech field.

Durga Das, Founder and CEO of Aeronero Solutions, described Aeronero 2.0 as a significant advancement for global water sustainability.

"Aeronero 2.0 reflects our vision of delivering 'Water for All' not just through technology but as a global movement. This is an innovation made in India for the world. With our expanding ecosystem, we are ready to change the global water narrative. This purified drinking water is generated from the air, enriched with minerals, and enhanced with Aural technology. Aquair ensures health, taste, and sustainability work together."

The Chief Guest, Rezwan Razack, Managing Director of Prestige Group, praised the launch as:

"A proud moment for India, showing our ability to offer solutions that tackle some of the world's most urgent sustainability challenges."

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of 3x Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej as Advisor and Brand Ambassador.

"Innovation like Aeronero's is vital for the future of our planet. By combining creativity with technology, we can tackle one of humanity's greatest challenges -- access to clean water -- while protecting our ecosystems. I'm honored to be part of Aeronero's transformative journey toward sustainability," said Ricky Kej.

Ravi Karkara, Chief Strategy Officer at Aeronero and Founder INDVest Investors Forum NYC, stressed the importance of women leaders in shaping the future of deep-tech water solutions.

"India is leading a new era of deep-tech in Air Water Generation, and women like Durga Das are at the forefront of this change. Durga is driving bold transformations, making sure that technology and fairness go hand in hand in the quest for water justice."

Madhu GN, Co-founder of the Global Air Water Generation Initiative, reflected on the broader shift.

"This is more than a technological milestone; it's a spark for global water justice. Aeronero 2.0 shows how deep-tech can empower communities and create lasting change."

Aeronero's Global Edge in AWG

Aeronero stands out as one of the most innovative companies in Air Water Generation, supported by 13 patents and rapid growth in commercialization. With a 400% year-on-year increase, an order book of ₹30 crore, and manufacturing ramped up to 2,000 units per month, Aeronero is setting new industry standards. Its solutions range from compact home systems to large-scale industrial solutions, providing clean, alkaline water from the atmosphere and promoting water independence for all.

Introducing Aquair - A New Approach to Water Generation At the core of Aeronero 2.0 is Aquair, powered by Aeronero's proprietary Condessa technology. Together, they create a new Water-as-a-Service platform, changing how we think about water generation into a scalable, decentralized, and climate-resilient utility.

Investor and Deep-tech supporter Sid Jain added: "Aeronero is opening one of the most exciting investment opportunities of our time. Air Water Generation is no longer an experiment; it is a new industry with the potential to deliver significant returns while addressing one of humanity's biggest sustainability challenges."

Voices from the Ecosystem

Kiran Deshpande, an early user of Aeronero technology, shared his experience: "We are proud users of Aeronero's 'Bubble' system. The water is pure, alkaline, and perfect for drinking. Durga Das and her team are doing remarkable work in creating sustainable, decentralized water systems."

Partnership with Garden City University Aeronero also announced a partnership with Garden City University, the first university in India to use air water technology on its campus. This collaboration aims to build future-ready capacity in sustainable innovation. Christo Joseph, the Director of Strategy and Planning at Garden City University and a trustee of the Garden City Education Trust, attended the launch event to sign the memorandum of understanding.

Celebrating Art, Science, and Sustainability The launch evening combined culture and innovation.

A Water Drum performance by Arun Ganesh Shiva and Ensemble celebrated water as a source of life and creativity.

The unveiling of Aeronero 2.0 showcased a highly efficient, scalable, and eco-friendly AWG system, reaffirming Aeronero's position as a global leader in decentralized water solutions.

About Aeronero Solutions

Founded in 2019, Aeronero Solutions is a deep-tech company that leads in air-to-water generation technologies. With its flagship product, Aeronero 2.0, and the breakthrough Aquair platform powered by Condessa technology, Aeronero is changing water access through sustainable, off-grid, and decentralized solutions designed, developed, and manufactured in India.

