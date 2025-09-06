Nashik, September 6: What would you do if a loved one declared "brain dead" suddenly began moving during their funeral preparations? This shocking scenario unfolded in Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar taluka when a 19-year-old man, identified as Bhau Lachke, reportedly started moving and coughing just as his family was preparing his last rites. Relatives rushed him to the district hospital, where he remains in critical condition on ventilator support.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Lachke had sustained severe injuries in a road accident a few days earlier and was admitted to a private hospital in Adgaon. Family members claimed that doctors had declared him "brain dead," leading them to believe he had no chance of survival. Acting on this assumption, his relatives began preparing for his funeral before the startling incident occurred.

As per the report, while rituals were being arranged, Lachke suddenly began moving and coughing, leaving his relatives shocked and scrambling for medical help. A relative of Lachke, Gangaram Shinde, told PTI that Lachke was immediately rushed to the Nashik district hospital for urgent medical attention. Doctors there placed him on ventilator support, noting that his condition remains critical but under observation.

The incident has since stirred both hope and confusion among relatives. Meanwhile, the management of the private hospital has refuted the family’s claims, asserting that the youth was never declared dead. Hospital officials told PTI that the kin might have misunderstood certain medical terms used during discussions about his condition.

