Porbander (Gujarat)/ Wardha/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its efforts to further its action of a green planet, the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) India today announced an afforestation drive across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The afforestation drive will include planting over 51,000 trees across several sites based on detailed understanding and analysis of those geographies.

As part of its theme for this year, 'Only One Earth - Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature', AKAH has already planted over one lakh trees in line with its goal of ensuring that people live in safe, sustainable, and green habitats.

Commenting on the initiative, Prerana Langa, CEO, AKAH said, "The afforestation drive aims to have a multiplier effect; creation of green lungs, reduction of malnutrition for tribal communities, increase in groundwater in drought-prone areas and restoration of coastline to protect communities from costal hazards. This is towards meeting India's ambitious goals under the Bonn Convention and UNFCCC - to absorb 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere it would need protection and restoration of natural forests through afforestation. As trees grow, they help combat climate change impact by removing carbon dioxide from the air, reduce heat, store carbon in the trees and soil, and release oxygen into the atmosphere."

In Junagadh, Gujarat and Jogeshwari in Mumbai, AKAH is planting 12,000 trees through the Miyawaki technique. This mini forest act as oases for biodiversity, supporting up to 20 times as many species as non-native, managed forests. It also plays a significant role in decarbonization by helping improve air quality and combatting climate change.

At Porbandar, Gujarat, AKAH is planting 30,000 mangroves and other indigenous species to help build resilience in coastal communities by adopting the climate adaptive plantation practices.

8000 Moringa trees will be planted at Karanja in Wardha, Maharashtra with the goal of reducing emissions and helping communities adopt climate resilient livelihood practices which are rain fed and not heavily dependent on ground water. It would also help farmers support their nutritional health while increasing earning.

In the tribal belt of Vasai, over 1000 fruit bearing trees of 8 varieties will be planted in collaboration with local habitats. The trees will meet the nutritional requirements of the local communities and aid the generation of additional income in the time to come.

"Our afforestation drive has seen a high survival rate and sustainability through community driven interventions," adds Langa. "We hope to continue these efforts in the time to come and invite communities to come forward and play a role in securing the environment for future generations."

