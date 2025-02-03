VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 3: Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College, with 43 years of academic excellence in Chennai, is committed to providing quality education that meets global standards. Equipped with modern infrastructure, the school fosters holistic development, nurturing students with strong values, innovation, and leadership skills to excel in a competitive world.

To commemorate its 43rd year of academic legacy, the school successfully attempted a world record in the category "Most Participants Reciting Abbreviations Consecutively in 10 Hours (Single Venue)." The event was held on January 29, 2025, and was officially certified during the citation ceremony on the same day. The achievement was validated by Bhavana Navaneeth, Senior Adjudicator from Elite World Records, and Dr. B. Bala Subramanian, Senior Records Manager from Tamilan Book of Records, marking its recognition on a global stage.

Murarilal.S, Correspondent and Secretary, stated that, this extraordinary accomplishment featured 334 talented students from Grades I to IX, who consecutively recited a wide range of abbreviations over a ten-hour period, highlighting the institution's dedication to nurturing holistic education and academic excellence, I appreciate the team work of the Students, he further stated.

C.Vijayalakshmi, Principal Stated that the world record attempt emphasized the importance of abbreviations as a foundational skill for effective communication and comprehension in today's fast-paced world. The initiative enabled students to enrich their vocabulary, strengthen cognitive abilities, and develop an interest in diverse fields such as science, technology, and general knowledge.

Vijayalakshmi further detailed that the record attempt took place at the school auditorium, commencing at 7:29 AM and concluding at 5:29 PM. The participants' perseverance, teamwork, and dedication were celebrated during the Citation Ceremony, held from 5:40 PM to 6:40 PM, where all the students were honoured for their remarkable achievement, she concluded.

Bhavana Navaneeth, Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, stated I observed that the students prepared extensively for the record attempt, learning nearly 900 abbreviations across diverse fields. I am truly impressed those children from Grade 1 to Grade 9 participated, and all 334 students who took part successfully completed the attempt, which is remarkable. Notably, seven of the participants were children with special needs, and I deeply appreciate the dedication of the teachers and parents in providing them with this global platform to compete on equal footing with others. I extend my best wishes to the school and all participants for their future endeavours, she concluded.

Dr.B.Bala Subramanian, Senior Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records Stated that the dedication, determination, and teamwork established by the students, teachers, and school management are truly admirable. It is inspiring to see young minds enthusiastically hold learning, particularly in a challenge that enhances their knowledge, memory, and communication skills, he concluded.

Reghu Dev.M, Senior Vice Principal, stated that the event witnessed enthusiastic participation and support from parents, well-wishers, and members of the community, reflecting the school's strong commitment to nurturing young talents and creating opportunities for their growth and recognition. This historic achievement is a testament to Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College's unwavering dedication to academic excellence and its mission to equip students with skills that transcend the classroom, he concluded.

S.Maheswari, Vice Principal, during her turn thanked all the participants, staff, and supporters for their contribution to this monumental achievement. She added that Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College will continue to inspire, innovate, and lead in providing quality education for the leaders of tomorrow.

This remarkable world record achievement emphasizes Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College's commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development, inspiring students to excel globally while fostering teamwork, determination, and lifelong learning.

