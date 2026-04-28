Business News | Agoda and TPO Launch MOU to Unlock Opportunities at the City Level

PRNewswire

Singapore, April 28: Digital travel platform Agoda has announced a partnership with the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities (TPO) to unlock opportunities across its global network of member cities. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering tourism development and enhancing travel experiences.

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Agoda and TPO are aligning their strengths through this strategic partnership, combining TPO's intercity network with Agoda's global travel insights. By launching a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two organizations aim to support cities in transitioning from ad-hoc tourism promotion to data-informed, long-term stewardship of visitor economies. This approach positions tourism as a catalyst for urban resilience, cultural vitality, and inclusive growth.

The cooperation will focus on three key pillars: leveraging data insights for informed decision-making, developing tourism professionals through capacity-building and leadership programs, and launching destination marketing initiatives on Agoda's platform.

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Mrs. Kang Da-eun, Secretary General of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities, remarked, "This partnership represents a pivotal moment in repositioning tourism from a promotional activity to a core urban policy. Building on Agoda's global data and platform capabilities, TPO will support its member cities in developing more sophisticated and sustainable tourism strategies."

Mr. Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, stated, "Through this collaboration, we aim to leverage our digital travel platform to bolster city-level tourism strategies across global urban destinations. We are thrilled to announce this partnership and look forward to sharing best practices to help develop the tourism ecosystem across destinations."

The partnership with TPO complements Agoda's offerings, which include over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. For more information, visit Agoda's website, and discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app.

CONTACT: press@agoda.com, About Agoda Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. About TPO | Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities The Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities (TPO) is an international organization dedicated to urban tourism, headquartered in Busan, Republic of Korea. Established in 2002, TPO currently comprises 118 member cities and 64 public and private organizations from 18 countries worldwide. The organization promotes global urban tourism cooperation through regional meetings, general assemblies, forums, and joint initiatives.

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