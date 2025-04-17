Business News | AI for Ocean is Not Just a Research Theme, It's a Mission for the Future of Humanity

VMPL

Kattankulathur [India], April 17: "Artificial Intelligence is not a challenge--it is a catalyst for change," said Dr. Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), setting the tone for the launch of the International Conference on AI for the Oceans 2025 (ICAIO 2025) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.

The conference was organised in collaboration with the Marine Technology Society (MTS) India Section, the three-day conference brings together over 250 delegates including scientists, policymakers, academicians, and industry experts to explore more depth on AI-driven solutions for environmental challenges.

ICAIO 2025 builds on the momentum of the 2023 MTS TechSurge "AI for the Oceans." This year's conference spans 12 thematic tracks, covering areas such as marine conservation, autonomous systems, deep-sea exploration, and global climate solutions.

The release of the Conference Proceedings and a special IEEE CSI issue highlighted recent research and international collaboration in marine technology and AI.

During the occasion, Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, stated, "The ocean is not just a source of resources--it holds solutions. Science, technology, and innovation must come together to tackle challenges and create sustainable outcomes in food, energy, and health."

Delivering the Special Address, Dr. Balaji Ramakrishnan stated, "AI is unlocking new frontiers--from redefining job roles to exploring the deep sea. With nations investing in AI-driven ocean technologies, SRMIST's initiative comes at a critical time."

In his Presidential Address, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, said, "At SRMIST, we are moving towards an integrated model of education that combines AI-based learning, research, innovation, industry partnerships, and community service. Our focus is on addressing real-world issues in water, energy, environment, and healthcare."

Bringing global insights to the forum, Mr. Hans Van Sumeren, Senior Director, Ocean Enterprise Initiative, MTS, and Dr. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, also addressed the gathering.

Dr. Kamakoti emphasised, "AI amplifies our ability to understand and engage with the oceans. It helps us access unexplored regions and build sustainable coastal systems. Interdisciplinary collaboration will be key to long-term impact."

A highlight of the event was the MTS India Section's Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, which honoured outstanding contributions in the marine field.

