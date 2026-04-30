Study Busts Myth: German 'spring Fatigue' Doesn't Exist

Do we really feel more tired in spring? Researchers in Switzerland say, "there's no such thing as spring fatigue." But it is a deep cultural phenomenon in German-speaking countries.It's one of the first warm days of the year. The first harbingers of spring are cautiously poking their heads out of the ground, the cappuccino in the street cafe tastes of new beginnings. Winter seems to be over.

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Everything seems easier — if only it weren't for that one feeling that seems to plague many people (at least in the German-speaking countries) every year: spring fatigue.

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In German, spring fatigue is known as Frühjahrsmüdigkeit.

But — and this may be good news for some — researchers from the University of Basel and the University Hospital of Bern in Switzerland say there is no empirical evidence of spring fatigue.

"We found that people are not measurably more fatigued or tired during spring than any other season," said the study's co-author Christine Blume, a psychologist and sleep researcher, in conversation with Gabriel Borrud and Conor Dillon of DW podcast Science Unscripted.

"You find all these potential explanations out there," said Blume. "But there was no single study that ever looked at whether this phenomenon exists."

Finding the truth about spring fatigue in the data

Blume and her co-researcher, Albrecht Vorster, surveyed 418 study participants online for a year from July 2024.

Every six weeks, they asked the participants to rate how exhausted they had felt in the previous four weeks.

They were also asked to say how sleepy they had felt during the day and how they rated the quality of their sleep.

As the survey was repeated over the course of a whole year, it covered all seasons.

Around half of the participants said at the start of the study that they suffered from spring fatigue. The survey data should have reflected that — but it didn't.

What happens in our bodies as seasons change

There are various theories that seek to explain the effects of the seasons on the body. For example, warmer temperatures widen blood vessels, lower blood pressure, or that excess melatonin from winter causes tiredness.

But according to Blume, such theories are implausible from a chronobiological perspective. Since melatonin is continuously produced and broken down in a 24-hour rhythm, there is no seasonal surplus.

If spring fatigue were a genuine biological phenomenon, said Blume on Science Unscripted, it should also show up when seasons transition and the body has to adapt.

But the data did not explain this: Neither the speed at which the length of day changed, nor the individual months had any influence on the participants' perceived exhaustion.

Why people claim to experience spring fatigue

Blume and Vorster concluded that spring fatigue must be less about biology:

"Our interpretation is that this is much more of a cultural phenomenon, affecting the way we perceive symptoms, rather than one actually affecting our fatigue levels," said Blume.

"The word 'spring fatigue' exists and that allows people to describe how they feel as compared to other seasons," said Blume. "That shapes the perception of symptoms and leads to people saying I'm affected by 'spring fatigue.'"

Psychological processes can also reinforce perception. When the sun shines, the expectation to be active increases. If a person lacks energy, they notice through the expectation to be active. Blume speaks of cognitive dissonance and says that spring fatigue provides the perfect explanation for this.

And what about allergies or winter blues?

According to the study, even pollen allergies, hay fever, or the use of antihistamines fail to provide any explanation for spring fatigue.

"We couldn't find any effect, so there is no [cause] to explain," said Blume.

It is also interesting to note that there is no scientific proof of spring fatigue's counterpart — winter fatigue.

People may sleep a little longer in winter and a little shorter in summer, but precisely that balances out the overall need for sleep. Energy levels remain constant throughout the year.

However, winter depression, sometimes abbreviated with the acronym SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), does indeed exist. SAD is promoted by a lack of light and is one of the seasonal depressions that can be accompanied by tiredness, listlessness and low mood.

Vitamin D deficiency, which occurs much more frequently in winter due to a lack of UV-B radiation, can also cause tiredness.

The body is often unable to produce sufficient vitamin D during the winter months, and a deficiency is associated with symptoms such as persistent fatigue and muscle weakness.

If you do feel more tired than usual, don't just explain it away as seasonal fatigue.

"If you feel [your symptoms] are a burden, do see a doctor," said Blume.

This article was originally published in German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).