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At least 17 people died on Thursday after a passenger jeep skidded off a narrow mountain road and plunged approximately 700 metres into a deep gorge in Nepal’s Rolpa district. Local authorities confirmed that the incident occurred in a remote area, complicating initial rescue efforts.

Police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling along a treacherous stretch of hilly terrain when the driver lost control. Of the 17 victims, the majority died instantly at the scene due to the severity of the fall. Emergency responders and local residents reached the crash site later in the afternoon to recover bodies and assist any survivors, though officials fear the death toll could rise as identification processes continue. Nepal Helicopter Crash: Dramatic Video Shows Air Dynasty Chopper Lose Control During Funeral Transport Landing in Khotang.

Preliminary investigations suggest that poor road conditions or a mechanical failure may have contributed to the accident, a frequent occurrence in Nepal's mountainous regions during the monsoon transition. Overloading is also being looked into as a potential factor. Nepal Road Accident: At Least 7 Indian Pilgrims Killed as Micro-Bus Plunges Into Gorge Near Manakamana Temple in Gorkha District.

The Lumbini Province police have dispatched additional personnel to the site to coordinate the final recovery operations. This tragedy underscores the ongoing safety challenges facing public transport in the Himalayas, where steep gradients and unpaved roads claim hundreds of lives annually.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).