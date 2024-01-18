Davos [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): The AI Governance Alliance (AIGA) on Thursday released a series of three new reports on advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The papers focused on generative AI governance, unlocking its value and a framework for responsible AI development and deployment.

The Alliance brings together governments, businesses and experts to shape responsible AI development applications and governance, and to ensure equitable distribution and enhanced access to this path-departing technology worldwide.

"The AI Governance Alliance is uniquely positioned to play a crucial role in furthering greater access to AI-related resources, thereby contributing to a more equitable and responsible AI ecosystem globally," said Cathy Li, Head, of AI, Data and Metaverse, World Economic Forum.

"We must collaborate among governments, the private sector and local communities to ensure the future of AI benefits all," Cathy Li added.

AI Governance Alliance is calling upon experts from various sectors to address several key areas, including improving data quality and availability across nations, boosting access to computational resources, and adapting foundation models to suit local needs and challenges.

There is also a strong emphasis on education and the development of local expertise to create and navigate local AI ecosystems effectively. In line with these goals, there is a need to establish new institutional frameworks and public-private partnerships along with implementing multilateral controls to aid and enhance these efforts.

While AI holds the potential to address global challenges, it also poses risks of widening existing digital divides or creating new ones. These and other topics are explored in a new briefing paper series, released today and crafted by AIGA's three core workstreams, in collaboration with IBM Consulting and Accenture.

As AI technology evolves at a rapid pace and developed nations race to capitalize on AI innovation, the urgency to address the digital divide is critical to ensure that billions of people in developing countries are not left behind.

AIGA also seeks to mobilize resources for exploring AI benefits in key sectors, including healthcare and education. (ANI)

